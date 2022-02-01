 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Fire officials say arson is to blame for vacant commercial building fire Saturday in Kernersville
0 Comments
top story

UPDATE: Fire officials say arson is to blame for vacant commercial building fire Saturday in Kernersville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE (Feb. 1, 2022) — The Kernersville Fire Marshal’s Office, along with the Kernersville Police Department, has determined that the fire was intentionally set. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

---------------------------------------------------

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kernersville authorities said a vacant commercial building at 900 E. Mountain St. caught on fire Saturday afternoon and was fought by fire crews from a number of departments.

Reports show the town fire department was dispatched to the building at 3:08 p.m. Saturday. The fire was reported to be under control at 4:15 p.m. There were no injuries resulting from the fire, town officials said.

The fire remains under investigation by the Kernersville Fire Marshal's Office and the Kernersville Police Department. Authorities did not say how much damage occurred.

Assisting agencies included the Forsyth County Fire Department, Piney Grove Fire and Rescue, Colfax Fire Department, the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the Oak Ridge Fire Department, the Union Cross Fire Department, the Walkertown Fire Department and Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottish island sweeps up Olympic curling

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
Crime

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert