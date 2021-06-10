 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Home invasion suspect captured after Davidson County ‘fugitive at large’ alert Thursday night
UPDATE: Home invasion suspect captured after Davidson County 'fugitive at large' alert Thursday night

UPDATE: All suspects are now accounted for, the sheriff's office announced on its Facebook page. 

DAVIDSON COUNTY (WGHP) — Davidson County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man after a home invasion on Thursday night.

Around 10:45 p.m., many people received an emergency alert on their phones that read “Please shelter in place fugitive at large. 20 white male please call 911. may be armed.”

According to a post on the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the search is related to a home invasion near Lower Lake Road and Squire Bowers Road in the Thomasville area of Davidson County.

Two suspects were taken into custody and one ran from the scene.

The sheriff’s office clarified that the wanted man’s listed race on the mobile alert was incorrect.

“We are still in that area attempting to locate a black male in his 20’s with dreads approximately 6’0 in height. The subject was listed on the alert as a white male, but that is incorrect,” the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post read.

It is unknown if the wanted man is armed and the sheriff’s office encouraged people not to approach him.

People in the area near the home invasion are asked to call (336) 249-0131 if they have any information on this case.

