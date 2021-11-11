 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Liea Troi Hobson, woman last seen on Halloween in Winston-Salem, has been found in good health.
UPDATE: Liea Troi Hobson, woman last seen on Halloween in Winston-Salem, has been found in good health.

  • Updated
UPDATE: Liea Troi Hobson has been found in good health.

Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing woman, authorities said Thursday.

Liea Troi Hobson, 31, was last seen Oct. 31 in the 3400 block of Borum Drive, police said.

Liea Troi Hobson

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Hobson who has a cognitive impairment, police said.

Hobson is a white woman, standing 5 feet, 4 inches. She weighs about 220 pounds, police said. Hobson has black hair.

Hobson was last seen wearing a pink shirt, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help to find Hobson.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

