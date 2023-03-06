A South Carolina man who allegedly fired on law enforcement officers during and after a chase on U.S. 421 near Peace Haven Road was shot to death by officers on Monday, authorities said.

A Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputy received cuts to his face when his patrol vehicle window was shattered by gunfire, but the deputy did not receive life-threatening wounds. No other people were injured.

The dead man was identified as Alexander Parks Holland, 29, of Charleston, S.C.

The chase began shortly after 2 a.m. when a Forsyth County deputy tried to stop a Toyota Tacoma on Lewisville-Clemmons Road as the driver was pulling onto U.S. 421 southbound toward Winston-Salem, authorities said. During the short chase that followed, the driver fired at deputies from the vehicle he was driving, the sheriff’s office said. Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department and troopers with the N.C. Highway Patrol responded as well.

Multiple patrol vehicles, including one of the police department’s vehicles, were struck by gunfire during the chase.

During the chase, the Tacoma apparently exited U.S. 421 onto Peace Haven Road, and then turned onto the ramp leading to northbound U.S. 421, where the Tacoma crashed and rolled over.

The chase ended about 2:21 a.m., Winston-Salem Police said, when the sheriff’s deputies used a pursuit intervention technique that caused the Tacoma to crash. Police said that after the crash, the Tacoma driver got out and was holding a rifle. The sheriff’s office said the driver continued to shoot at deputies, who returned fire.

Authorities said that after the Tacoma driver was shot – he also received injuries from the crash – law enforcement officers tried life-saving measures until emergency medical services personnel arrived. The suspect died on the scene, authorities said.

Authorities did not say why a deputy initially tried to pull over the Tacoma. U.S. 421 northbound at Peace Haven Road was closed until shortly after noon on Monday.

The deputy injured by broken windshield glass was treated at a local hospital and released. The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the injured deputy, nor did it name three deputies who were involved in the shooting and who are now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation of the death of the suspect , which is also standard procedure.

Police said two of its officers are on administrative duty as they fired their weapons during the incident. The officers were identified as J.C. Lancaster, a five-year veteran of the police force, and A.J. Perrell, a four-year veteran.

Police said its own investigators would be probing the assault on city police officers, and that an administrative investigation would be carried out by the police professional standards division.

The last time a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy was involved in an officer-involved shooting was on March 24, 2020.

That afternoon, deputies shot Christopher Joel Mock, 45, following a car chase that ended at a convenience store on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Mock died in the emergency room at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

In that case, deputies were attempting to stop a Dodge pickup truck that matched the description of a vehicle officers were searching in a missing persons case.

Winston-Salem police officers later discovered the body of Toni Renee Handy, who had been reported missing, inside her home on Kimball Lane.