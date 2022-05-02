UPDATE: Officials cancel Amber Alert after teen missing from Winston-Salem is located

WINSTON-SALEM — An Amber Alert was issued early Monday for a missing teenager and police are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza is a 17-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, white tennis shoes and black baseball hat, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

He was last seen in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Drive in Winston-Salem, officials said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this abduction to call the Winston-Salem Police Department immediately at 336-773-7700, or call 911 or *HP.