 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

UPDATE: Officials cancel Amber Alert after teen missing from Winston-Salem is located

  • 0
AmberAlert_May2.jpg

Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza

 N.C. Department of Public Safety, Provided

WINSTON-SALEM — An Amber Alert was issued early Monday for a missing teenager and police are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Jair Junior Gasga-Espinoza is a 17-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, white tennis shoes and black baseball hat, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

He was last seen in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Drive in Winston-Salem, officials said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this abduction to call the Winston-Salem Police Department immediately at 336-773-7700, or call 911 or *HP.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

A Winston-Salem man who represented himself during trial was convicted on charges that he led an illegal drug-trafficking ring that brought in cocaine from various places, including Puerto Rico. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a maximum of 38 years in prison. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Planet 9 a black hole? Here's a plant to determine if that's the case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert