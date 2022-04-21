 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Officials cancel Silver Alert for man missing in Winston-Salem

  • 0

UPDATE: Patrick T. Mathurin has been found in good health.

----------------------------------------------------

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager, authorities said Thursday night.

Patrick T. Mathurin, 19, was last seen Wednesday walking in the area of Timlic Avenue, police said.

The N.C. Center for Missing Person has issued a Silver Alert for Mathurin, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, the center said in a news release.

Mathurin was last seen walking toward Piedmont Circle or Rolling Hills, police said.

Mathurin is a black man standing 6 feet 3 inches in height and weighing 220 pounds, police said. Mathurin has short black hair and brown eyes.

Mathurin was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a black pullover and a grey sweatpants, police said.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information about Mathurin's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Expert testifies that the shoe impressions found on Nathaniel Jones' car are not a definitive match to a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the Winston-Salem 5.

Expert testifies that the shoe impressions found on Nathaniel Jones' car are not a definitive match to a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the Winston-Salem 5.

William Bodziak, an expert on shoe impressions, testified that a pair of Air Force 1s found at the home of two of the five teenagers convicted of murdering NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, could have made the shoe impressions found on Jones' Lincoln Town Car the night Jones was found dead in 2002. But it is not a definitive match. The shoe impressions are the only piece of physical evidence that police used to tie the five teenagers to the crime scene. The four men (one of the men died before filing a claim with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission) are seeking exoneration from a panel of three superior court judges in a hearing that started Monday in Forsyth Superior Court. 

Mother of one of the Winston Salem Five believes they will be exonerated in the murder of Chris Paul's grandfather

Mother of one of the Winston Salem Five believes they will be exonerated in the murder of Chris Paul's grandfather

Geneva Bryant is the mother of Christopher Bryant, one of five men convicted as teenagers in the 2002 murder of Nathaniel Jones, the grandfather of NBA star Chris Paul. She said in a recent interview that she always believed that her son and the four other boys had nothing to do with Jones' death. A hearing, starting Monday, of a panel of three superior court judges will help determine if those men will be exonerated. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Queen Elizabeth gets her own limited edition Barbie doll for the Platinum Jubilee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert