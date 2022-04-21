UPDATE: Officials cancel Silver Alert for man missing in Winston-Salem

UPDATE: Patrick T. Mathurin has been found in good health.
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager, authorities said Thursday night.
Patrick T. Mathurin, 19, was last seen Wednesday walking in the area of Timlic Avenue, police said.
The N.C. Center for Missing Person has issued a Silver Alert for Mathurin, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, the center said in a news release.
Mathurin was last seen walking toward Piedmont Circle or Rolling Hills, police said.
Mathurin is a black man standing 6 feet 3 inches in height and weighing 220 pounds, police said. Mathurin has short black hair and brown eyes.
Mathurin was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, a black pullover and a grey sweatpants, police said.
Anyone with information about Mathurin's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.
