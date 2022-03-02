 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Police announce missing Winston-Salem man was found in good health
UPDATE: Police announce missing Winston-Salem man was found in good health

Finley

Finley

UPDATE (March 2, 2022): Zachary Dane Finley was located March 1 in Winston-Salem and in good health. His family has been notified and the Silver Alert was deactivated, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

(Original story posted Feb. 22, 2022)

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered Winston-Salem man, the center said Tuesday night.

Local citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Zachary Dane Finley, 32, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said.

Finley was last seen at 651 Summit St., Apt. Q in western Winston-Salem, the center said.

Finley is a white man standing 5 feet 11 inches in height and weighing 174 pounds, the center said. Finley has short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Finley's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

