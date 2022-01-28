UPDATE: Police say 12-year-old girl reported missing from Winston-Salem located in good health

UPDATE: McQuaay was located in good health, Winston-Salem police announced early Friday in a news release.

Winston-Salem Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.

Mary McQuaay was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of W. Northwest Boulevard, police said in a news release Thursday evening.

"Mary McQuaay is an active runaway in this investigation," the news release said.

Mary is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.