UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing teenager

UPDATE: Duron Denard Simmons Jr., 14, has returned home and is in good health.
Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday running away from 532 Northwest Blvd., authorities said.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Duron Denard Simmons Jr., 14, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive disorder, police said.
Simmons was last seen wearing a red Buccaneers' sweatshirt, blue Adidas sweatpants with white stripes and black Nike sneakers, police said.
Anyone with information about Simmons' whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and video to the Winston-Salem police.
