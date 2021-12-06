UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Winston-Salem woman

UPDATE: Tina Louise Hatchet has been found in good health, Winston-Salem Police said Monday evening.
The Winston-Salem Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a woman who was last seen in downtown Winston-Salem.
Tina Louise Hatchet, 54, was last seen about 3 p.m. Saturday at the Clark Campbell Transportation Center, 100 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.
Police said that Hatchet is 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light green two-piece outfit. Hatchet was carrying several bags, along with a fluffy blanket. She walked away from the bus station.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hatchet is asked to call the police at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7308
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Melissa Hall
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.