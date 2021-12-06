 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Winston-Salem woman
0 Comments
breaking

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Winston-Salem woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tina Louise Hatchet

Tina Louise Hatchet (54 years of age) went missing from the Clark Campbell Transportation Center on 12/04/2021 at 3 p.m.

 Winston-Salem Police Department

UPDATE: Tina Louise Hatchet has been found in good health, Winston-Salem Police said Monday evening.

The Winston-Salem Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a woman who was last seen in downtown Winston-Salem.

Tina Louise Hatchet, 54, was last seen about 3 p.m. Saturday at the Clark Campbell Transportation Center, 100 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem.

Police said that Hatchet is 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a light green two-piece outfit. Hatchet was carrying several bags, along with a fluffy blanket. She walked away from the bus station. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hatchet is asked to call the police at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7308

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17
Crime

Forsyth County DA Jim O'Neill announces expungements for 30,000 people who were convicted when they were 16 and 17

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill announced that 30,000 people will have their criminal records expunged. The people were convicted at a time when state law treated anyone 16 and 17 as adults. Because of that, their convictions were public record. Juvenile records are sealed. O'Neill said he wanted to even the playing field so that people convicted before the law changed would have the same benefit as 16 and 17-year-olds convicted now. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert