UPDATE: Winston-Salem Police cancel alert for missing teen

Jaylin Lamont Lewis is 6 foot and weighs 140 pound with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes. Lewis was last seen Sunday evening in the 2700 block of Bon Air Avenue wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt with Chinese writing on the back and flowers on the front, gray jeans, and white tennis shoes

The silver alert notification system has been activated and anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lewis is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Español 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.