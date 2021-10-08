 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Winston-Salem police on scene of apparent standoff along South Main Street early Friday
0 Comments
breaking top story

UPDATE: Winston-Salem police on scene of apparent standoff along South Main Street early Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
standoff.jpg

Winston-Salem police are on scene of an apparent standoff that has lasted through the night at a house in the 4200 block of South Main Street.

 Wes Young, Winston-Salem Journal

WINSTON-SALEM — Police in Winston-Salem are on the scene of an apparent standoff that lasted through the night at a house in the 4200 block of South Main Street.

A man was in the house that police had surrounded on Main Street in between Garland and Avondale streets, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the Journal’s news gathering partner.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

About 8 a.m. Friday, a police forensics crime investigation truck pulled up near the brick house on the east side on Main Street where officers were gathered outside. Officers on the scene had no comment about what was going on and said a statement would be forthcoming.

WGHP reported police saying the incident was related to some type of domestic issue. In the yard of a house across the street, an officer had a rifle equipped with a scope lying on the ground, but the officer stood nearby and was not aiming the gun.

Traffic was being rerouted around the closed-off block.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This Syrian artist creates dazzling soil paintings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

UNCSA alumni detail psychological damage they allege is due to sexual abuse by faculty members
Education

UNCSA alumni detail psychological damage they allege is due to sexual abuse by faculty members

Five UNCSA alumni, along with their attorneys, held a news conference via Zoom, detailing the emotional and psychological damage they had as a result of sexual abuse they endured as teenagers at the arts conservatory. Gloria Allred, the famous California attorney representing them and two other alumni, said a state law, SAFE Child Act, provided a two-year window for these former students and others to file civil claims. That window, she said, closes on Dec. 31.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News