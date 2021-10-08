UPDATE: Winston-Salem police on scene of apparent standoff along South Main Street early Friday

WINSTON-SALEM — Police in Winston-Salem are on the scene of an apparent standoff that lasted through the night at a house in the 4200 block of South Main Street.
A man was in the house that police had surrounded on Main Street in between Garland and Avondale streets, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the Journal’s news gathering partner.
About 8 a.m. Friday, a police forensics crime investigation truck pulled up near the brick house on the east side on Main Street where officers were gathered outside. Officers on the scene had no comment about what was going on and said a statement would be forthcoming.
WGHP reported police saying the incident was related to some type of domestic issue. In the yard of a house across the street, an officer had a rifle equipped with a scope lying on the ground, but the officer stood nearby and was not aiming the gun.
Traffic was being rerouted around the closed-off block.