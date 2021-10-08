Man died in overnight standoff with police in Winston-Salem

A man who kept police at bay for hours overnight Thursday into Friday and exchanged gunfire with officers died in a house on South Main Street, Winston-Salem Police said.

The dead man was identified as Gilbert Lee Collison Jr., who allegedly broke into a house at 4201 S. Main St. sometime before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Jayna Prater, who lives at the house and told police Collison was a short-term boyfriend, called police to say that Collison had gotten into her house and was threatening to kill any officer who responded to the house.

For hours, police say, they tried to persuade Collison to give himself up. Police said Collison told them he would rather die than go to prison.

When officers used a “chemical device” to end the standoff, police said, Collison fired on officers multiple times.

When Collison fired on officers for a final time after 2:30 a.m., police said, three officers returned fire, and Collison retreated into the house.

Police repeatedly tried to contact Collison after that but got no response. A remote device was used to search the house, and Collison was found lying on the floor.

