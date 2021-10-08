Man died in overnight standoff with police in Winston-Salem

A man who kept police at bay for hours overnight Thursday into Friday and exchanged gunfire with officers died in a house on South Main Street, Winston-Salem Police said.
The dead man was identified as Gilbert Lee Collison Jr., who allegedly broke into a house at 4201 S. Main St. sometime before 9 p.m. Thursday.
Jayna Prater, who lives at the house and told police Collison was a short-term boyfriend, called police to say that Collison had gotten into her house and was threatening to kill any officer who responded to the house.
For hours, police say, they tried to persuade Collison to give himself up. Police said Collison told them he would rather die than go to prison.
When officers used a “chemical device” to end the standoff, police said, Collison fired on officers multiple times.
When Collison fired on officers for a final time after 2:30 a.m., police said, three officers returned fire, and Collison retreated into the house.
Police repeatedly tried to contact Collison after that but got no response. A remote device was used to search the house, and Collison was found lying on the floor.
Police said medical responders tried to help Collison but determined that he was dead. Police have not said who fired the fatal shot.
Collison was wanted on multiple charges, including a charge of assault by pointing a gun, a charge Prater obtained after an earlier argument with him, failing to register as a sex offender and violating a protective order.
Three Winston-Salem police officers were placed on administrative duty, as is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting, after the standoff ended. The State Bureau of Investigation is heading the investigation into the death of Collison, while police are investigating the assault on the officers and conducting an administrative review of the officers’ actions.
The three officers on administrative duty are Sgt. Brian H. Ashley, at 17-year veteran; Sgt. Peter Watkins, a 19-year veteran; and Corp. John Heyer, an eight-year veteran of the police force.
No officers were injured, police said.
Police evacuated nearby houses during the standoff, which stretched from around 9 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, when residents were allowed back into their homes.
About 8 a.m. Friday, a police forensics crime investigation truck pulled up near the brick house on the east side on Main Street where officers were gathered outside.
Patty Collins and her mother, Annette Collins, were at home next door when police showed up in force around 9 p.m. Thursday.
The women said that while they we’re waiting on a nearby street, they heard police on a loudspeaker telling someone to “come out with your hands above your head and put your weapon down.”
The women said at one point in the early morning they heard multiple noises that sounded like gunfire or the sound of a stunning device going off.
