UPDATE: Winston-Salem police say missing man located in good health

UPDATE: Police announced early Tuesday that Phillip Wall was located and is in good health.

Winston-Salem police are asking for people to be on the lookout for Phillip Wall, a 49-year-old man with a cognitive disorder who was last seen on Waycross Drive.

Police said Wall is a Black man who stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing an army fatigue-type shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes. Although his photo shows him with hair, he is currently bald.

Police said Wall was last seen about 6:30 p.m. on Monday when he was seen walking away from 1847 Waycross Drive.

Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

