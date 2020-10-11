Uptick in statewide COVID-19 tests leads to rise in cases; Forsyth experiences another death

A sharp increase in daily COVID-19 testing the past week has translated into another uptick in cases in Forsyth County and the state.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday an additional death in Forsyth, increasing the total to 105. It was the first reported death in Forsyth since Sept. 30.
There were 65 cases reported for Friday and 52 on Saturday for a total of 7,657.
Meanwhile, there were 2,321 statewide cases on Friday and 1,719 cases on Saturday.
Those counts pushed the statewide total to 231,471 since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
DHHS reported there were 41,403 tests Friday and 34,110 tests Saturday, raising the overall total to 3.38 million.
The percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results was at 5.5% out of Friday's 41,403 tests.
The 2,428 new cases reported Thursday made for the largest daily count in the state since a record 2,585 on Aug. 28.
The statewide death count rose to 3,770 after 18 on Friday and five on Saturday. There have been 191 already for October.
Since Phase 2.5 began Sept. 4 in North Carolina, the total case count has jumped 31.6% from 175,815 to 231,471 as of noon Sunday. The death toll has increased by 30.5% from 2,889 to 3,770.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday there are 1,046 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses. That's up 12 from Saturday.
The hospitalization count exceeded 1,000 on Tuesday for the first time since Aug. 20 and has remained above that mark every day since.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Tuesday it is too soon to determine whether any recent easing of restrictions has contributed to the uptick in the key COVID-19 metrics.
On Oct. 2, Gov. Roy Cooper's Executive Order No. 169 allowed bars and nightclubs to reopen outdoors at 30% customer capacity, or with up to 100 patrons. Those without a stated outdoor occupancy are limited to seven patrons per 1,000 square feet.
“There is no one hotspot statewide,” Cohen said Tuesday. “As people move around more, there are more opportunities for this virus to spread.
“We’re seeing this in our trends, which have moved in the wrong directions in the past week."
Latest COVID numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1:15 p.m. Friday (the latest available): 6,758 out of 7,540, or about 89.6%
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 1:15 p.m. Friday: 678.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 192,644 (about 87.7%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Monday afternoons.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Friday (latest day available): 4.1% out of about 1,600 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past two weeks.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Saturday: 247, the highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 95% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Sunday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
