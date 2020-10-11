Uptick in statewide COVID-19 tests leads to rise in cases; Forsyth experiences another death

A sharp increase in daily COVID-19 testing the past week has translated into another uptick in cases in Forsyth County and the state.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday an additional death in Forsyth, increasing the total to 105. It was the first reported death in Forsyth since Sept. 30.

There were 65 cases reported for Friday and 52 on Saturday for a total of 7,657.

Meanwhile, there were 2,321 statewide cases on Friday and 1,719 cases on Saturday.

Those counts pushed the statewide total to 231,471 since the brunt of the pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.

DHHS reported there were 41,403 tests Friday and 34,110 tests Saturday, raising the overall total to 3.38 million.

The percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results was at 5.5% out of Friday's 41,403 tests.

The 2,428 new cases reported Thursday made for the largest daily count in the state since a record 2,585 on Aug. 28.

The statewide death count rose to 3,770 after 18 on Friday and five on Saturday. There have been 191 already for October.