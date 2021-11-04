 Skip to main content
US 52 closed for investigation, Winston-Salem police say
US 52 closed for investigation, Winston-Salem police say

The southbound lanes of U.S. 52 are closed near the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive intersection because of an investigation, Winston-Salem police said.

The closure was announced around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, with no immediate word on when the freeway might reopen.

Police did not say what kind of investigation is taking place.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

