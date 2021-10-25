US 52 in Winston-Salem reopens after crash

U.S. 52 northbound in Winston-Salem reopened by 1:30 p.m. Monday after a crash closed the highway near Patterson Avenue.
The crash occurred near Germanton Road shortly after 11:15 a.m., according to N.C. DOT.
DOT traffic cameras showed heavy congestion on Patterson with northbound U.S. 52 traffic backing up as far south as North Liberty Street.
