Use of experimental COVID-19 treatments surges to care for mostly unvaccinated North Carolinians

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued a medical update Friday that points out one of the many ironies shadowing health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DHHS reported that as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have reached seven-month highs in the past two weeks, the statewide use of monoclonal antibodies to treat patients has jumped from 100 administrations for the week of June 23 to 1,817 for the week of Aug. 11.
Doing the math, that's an 18-fold increase in six weeks.
Where the irony comes in is that experimental monoclonal antibodies treatments are available currently because the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization to allow the use for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in certain high-risk patients.
A similar FDA emergency-use authorization is how the one-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been permitted, which has been used to treat the 63% of North Carolinians who are partially vaccinated and 59% who are fully vaccinated.
Since the Independence Day holiday period, about 94% of North Carolinians who have been infected and/or hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Some have chosen to be unvaccinated until the FDA provides full authorization of the vaccines, which could happen as early as this week, or they say they don't want an experimental vaccine in their body.
As of noon Friday, Forsyth County has had 40,807 cases and 439 deaths for the duration of the pandemic.
That's including DHHS reporting Friday that Forsyth had 192 new cases and two additional COVID-19 related deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Monoclonal antibodies are proteins made in a laboratory to fight infections, in this case, the virus that causes COVID-19. They are given to patients directly with an IV infusion or a shot.
Some early evidence suggests this treatment can reduce the amount of the virus, or viral load, that causes COVID-19 in a person's body. Having a lower viral load may reduce the severity of symptoms and decrease the likelihood of hospitalization.
"Monoclonal antibody therapy is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19," DHHS said. "If you test positive for COVID-19, monoclonal antibody therapy must be administered within 10 days of your first COVID-19 symptoms, so it is crucial to get tested early."
The FDA has authorized the monoclonal antibodies treatment for use in some patients who are exposed to COVID-19 even if they do not have symptoms.
"People who are not fully vaccinated or who have immunocompromising conditions, including those taking immunosuppressive medications and have either been exposed to COVID-19 or are at high risk of exposure due to where they live or work, may qualify for preventative treatment," DHHS said.
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.
DHHS said there are more than 130 sites statewide offering the monoclonal antibodies treatment, which can decrease the likelihood of hospitalization related to COVID-19.
Individuals should seek medical attention immediately for serious symptoms, such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face.
Research has shown even people who had a mild case of COVID-19 may struggle with long-term effects like shortness of breath, chest pain and brain fog.
Individuals are asked to talk to their health care provider to see if monoclonal antibody therapy is an option and to find a treatment center.
The Federal Monoclonal Antibody call center can be reached (877) 332-6585 for English and (877) 366-0310 for Spanish.
The federal government is providing monoclonal antibody therapy at no cost to patients.
However, health care providers may charge an administration fee for treatment. Medicare and many commercial insurance companies are covering all costs for patients, but check with your health plan to learn more about treatment costs.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are widely available across the state to anyone 12 and older. For more information, go to www.MySpot.nc.gov, call (888) 675-4567 or text your Zip code to 438829 for nearby locations.
