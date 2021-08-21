Use of experimental COVID-19 treatments surges to care for mostly unvaccinated North Carolinians

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services issued a medical update Friday that points out one of the many ironies shadowing health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DHHS reported that as new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have reached seven-month highs in the past two weeks, the statewide use of monoclonal antibodies to treat patients has jumped from 100 administrations for the week of June 23 to 1,817 for the week of Aug. 11.

Doing the math, that's an 18-fold increase in six weeks.

Where the irony comes in is that experimental monoclonal antibodies treatments are available currently because the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization to allow the use for mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in certain high-risk patients.

A similar FDA emergency-use authorization is how the one-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been permitted, which has been used to treat the 63% of North Carolinians who are partially vaccinated and 59% who are fully vaccinated.

Since the Independence Day holiday period, about 94% of North Carolinians who have been infected and/or hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.