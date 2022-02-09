Using old and new tools, neighborhood watch pays off

Following a quick trip out of town last week, Hass Parker Jr. sat down with his computer and dialed up footage from his Ring camera system.

“I wanted to see if anything interesting had happened while we were gone,” he said.

Parker lives in a neighborhood near Wake Forest University with plenty of mature trees and some thickly wooded areas. It wouldn’t be out of the question for him to see a deer or a fat skunk strolling through the yard.

Instead of prowling wildlife, the footage showed something far different and completely unexpected: a stranger knocking on his door and then, in short order, temporarily walking out of the frame.

“Then I saw him walking back to his truck carrying my generator,” Parker said. “I had to watch it twice to believe what I was seeing.”

Once the shock wore off, he didn’t get mad. He got busy.

Bucking the trends

In the moment, Parker couldn’t have cared less about statistical data as it pertains to property crime, which indicates long odds against an arrest being made and an even smaller chance of getting his property back.