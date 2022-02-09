Using old and new tools, neighborhood watch pays off

Following a quick trip out of town last week, Hass Parker Jr. sat down with his computer and dialed up footage from his Ring camera system.
“I wanted to see if anything interesting had happened while we were gone,” he said.
Parker lives in a neighborhood near Wake Forest University with plenty of mature trees and some thickly wooded areas. It wouldn’t be out of the question for him to see a deer or a fat skunk strolling through the yard.
Instead of prowling wildlife, the footage showed something far different and completely unexpected: a stranger knocking on his door and then, in short order, temporarily walking out of the frame.
“Then I saw him walking back to his truck carrying my generator,” Parker said. “I had to watch it twice to believe what I was seeing.”
Once the shock wore off, he didn’t get mad. He got busy.
Bucking the trends
In the moment, Parker couldn’t have cared less about statistical data as it pertains to property crime, which indicates long odds against an arrest being made and an even smaller chance of getting his property back.
“I mean, it’s mine,” he said.
For the record, according to the N.C. Uniform Crime Reporting program, more than 3,500 burglaries are reported every year in Winston-Salem. Per the data, only about 17% result in an arrest.
Sheer volume accounts for a lot of that. Tellingly, only 58% of burglary victims nationwide even bother to report them.
Violent crimes — murder in particular, as the city experienced a record 44 killings in 2021 — demand greater time and attention; insurance companies cannot cut a check to replace a lost life.
Still, Parker did the right thing. A Winston-Salem patrol officer came to the house and wrote down details In many cases, they would wind up in a report nobody other than an overworked detective might read.
That dynamic changed when Parker mentioned video footage. “He texted me a link that allowed me to upload pictures and video that went with the report — and the incident report number,” Parker said. “I thought that was very clever.”
Then he took another crucial step: He alerted his neighbors through email, old-school conversations and neighborhood groups online.
As it turned out, several had noticed a suspicious pickup truck in recent days. Others noted that a man had knocked on doors asking homeowners if they needed any tree work done.
The next day, another neighbor watched the same exact scenario unfold as she got in her steps on her morning walk and asked the man if he needed help.
“He said he was there to cut a tree,” said Gayle Anderson, former president/CEO of the Greater Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce. “He’d parked two doors away, which seemed suspicious.
“Then he pulled out a chainsaw, which we later found out had been stolen, and ran it for about 5 seconds.”
An arrest and a recovery
Because they’re close by, Wake Forest University police responded right away and pulled over a pickup truck with a license tag matching one jotted down by a caller.
City police rolled up, too. A few questions asked and answered, an arrest followed immediately.
The better news, at least as far as the victim was concerned, was that police learned where the stolen goods had been pawned. Parker signed a property slip and “in less than 24 hours, I had my generator back.”
The moral of the story here should be rather obvious.
By using new communication methods and old-fashioned, never-going-out-of-style neighborliness, one property crime victim was quickly made whole, and a small community is a little bit safer.
“Thank you all for being so diligent in reporting information to help keep our campus and surrounding community safe!” wrote Chief Regina Lawson of the WFU police. “Job well done!”
Neighborhood groups work, and they have proved helpful to police time and again. "See something, say something" isn’t just a slogan.
“It’s a good example of a neighborhood watch working,” Parker said. “That’s what this is really about. Sharing information, keeping an eye out and caring about each other.”
