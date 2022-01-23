Vacant commercial building catches fire in Kernersville

Kernersville authorities said a vacant commercial building at 900 E. Mountain St. caught on fire Saturday afternoon and was fought by fire crews from a number of departments.

Reports show the town fire department was dispatched to the building at 3:08 p.m. Saturday. The fire was reported to be under control at 4:15 p.m. There were no injuries resulting from the fire, town officials said.

The fire remains under investigation by the Kernersville Fire Marshal's Office and the Kernersville Police Department. Authorities did not say how much damage occurred.

Assisting agencies included the Forsyth County Fire Department, Piney Grove Fire and Rescue, Colfax Fire Department, the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the Oak Ridge Fire Department, the Union Cross Fire Department, the Walkertown Fire Department and Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services.

