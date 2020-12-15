Vacant school board seat will be filled after application, interview process

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education decided Tuesday to fill its vacant board seat through an application process.

In the past, the school board has filled vacant board seats in two ways: appointing a candidate or asking candidates to go through an application and interview process.

The nine-member board is down to eight after Barbara Burke stepped down last week to take her seat on the Winston-Salem City Council. The board's bylaws give little direction on how the seat should be filled beyond requiring it to be someone from the same political party as the departing member. In the past, the board has said it will choose someone from the same district as the departing member.

The board voted again for that requirement on Tuesday.

Burke is a Democrat whose seat will be up for re-election in 2022. She represented District 1, which covers the district's urban core. District 2 covers the suburban ring.

In 2019, the board appointed Marilyn Parker to fill a vacant seat without the application/interview process. Parker is a Republican.

Board member Dana Caudill Jones, a Republican, said she thought the Democratic members of the board should take the lead on what the process should look like.