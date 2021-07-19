Vaccinated or not, medical group says students, staff should be masked at the start of the school year

With COVID-19 cases back on the rise, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended on Monday that students and staff be fully masked, regardless of vaccination status, for the opening of the 2021-22 school year.

Most public schools in North Carolina, including those in Forsyth County, will return to school on Aug. 23, about the same time that the highly contagious delta variant is expected to peak, according to Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Ohl, along with Dr. David Priest, Novant Health's infectious disease expert, have both called for universal masking for students and staff.

In updated guidance issued Monday, the pediatrics academy said students should return to in-person learning and that anyone over 2 be masked, even if they have had the vaccine. That differs slightly from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said in its guidelines issued earlier this month that only unvaccinated students and staff need to be masked.