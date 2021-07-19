Vaccinated or not, medical group says students, staff should be masked at the start of the school year

With COVID-19 cases back on the rise, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended on Monday that students and staff be fully masked, regardless of vaccination status, for the opening of the 2021-22 school year.
Most public schools in North Carolina, including those in Forsyth County, will return to school on Aug. 23, about the same time that the highly contagious delta variant is expected to peak, according to Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Ohl, along with Dr. David Priest, Novant Health's infectious disease expert, have both called for universal masking for students and staff.
In updated guidance issued Monday, the pediatrics academy said students should return to in-person learning and that anyone over 2 be masked, even if they have had the vaccine. That differs slightly from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said in its guidelines issued earlier this month that only unvaccinated students and staff need to be masked.
“The pandemic has taken a heartbreaking toll on children, and it’s not just their education that has suffered but their mental, emotional and physical health. Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone," Sonja O’Leary, chairperson of the AAP Council on School Health, said in a statement.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is expected to announce guidelines for the coming school year sometime this week.
North Carolina still has a mask mandate in place for its public schools.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will follow state guidelines on masking and continue to consult with local public health officials on its protocols, according to spokesman Brent Campbell.
The district expects to announce some of its COVID-19 protocols for the new school year in early August, Campbell said.
The state reported 1,163 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the most since May 20.
There is no COVID-19 vaccine available for children under age 12. Forsyth County's vaccine rate among children 12-17 is 30%.
Ohl said the vaccine rate among young people "is is just not high enough to protect us from the delta variant and slow its circulation. It’s going to be the younger people who are going to be getting infected.”
About 46% of the county's population is vaccinated.
Despite the state's current mask mandate for schools, a few school boards around the state, including Rowan-Salisbury Schools, recently voted to make masks optional in their districts.
It's unlikely that the local school board will make such a stand, however if the new state guidelines call for optional masking among vaccinated people, it could make its local protocols more stringent.
The school board is not scheduled to meet until Aug. 10, though it could meet in a special called session.
In its updated guidelines, the AAP said universal masking is necessary for a number of reasons, including the large number of children not eligible for a vaccine, the difficulty in monitoring a student's vaccine status and the possibility that some schools may be in communities with low vaccine rates.
Schools should continue to focus on providing work spaces with proper ventilation, keeping up with cleaning and disinfecting, quarantining, testing and providing information on vaccinations, the AAP said.
