Vaccinated? Then you can get two free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme on Friday.

With National Doughnut Day on tap Friday, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering some customers a deal that's twice as sweet. The restaurant chain traditionally offers a free original glazed doughnut on the occasion.
People who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine can get two free doughnuts.
"On National Doughnut Day, stop by and enjoy any doughnut you want on us," Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.
"If you’re helping us get past this pandemic by getting your COVID-19 vaccine, then thank you and have a second doughnut on us."
A promotion offering a daily free doughnut for vaccinated people lasts through the end of 2021. The offer is good “anytime, any day, even every day,” according to Krispy Kreme.
You must show a valid vaccination card at a Krispy Kreme to get your free doughnut. Krispy Kreme says it will not take a picture or scan the vaccination card.
The chain has given away more than 1.5 million original glazed doughnuts since March 22. An original glazed typically sells for 99 cents at a Krispy Kreme shop.
Friday's promotion also involves getting a dozen glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts at regular price.
In Forsyth County alone as of Wednesday, at least 174,049 people 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts remains based in Winston-Salem, but with its main operational hub in Charlotte.
Its parent company, JAB Holdings, disclosed Tuesday it has submitted its initial filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission to take Krispy Kreme public for the first time since 2016.
“This is one of those times when a company’s public relations campaign itself can truly be a 'win-win,'" said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business.
“Krispy Kreme’s ability to help that cause is noteworthy, not only for its ability to elevate brand awareness, but to directly contribute to the social goal at hand,” Beahm said. “There aren’t many PR campaigns that can do that.”
Beahm said the use of the vaccination card doubling as a get-one-free coupon is a particularly creative way to generate store traffic at a time when retailers are looking for ways to bring people back to their stores.
“There will be a lot of competition to draw customers to brick-and-mortar in the days ahead. This gets Krispy Kreme started early in that push.”
PHOTOS: Krispy Kreme through the years.
