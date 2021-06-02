Vaccinated? Then you can get two free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme on Friday.

In Forsyth County alone as of Wednesday, at least 174,049 people 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts remains based in Winston-Salem, but with its main operational hub in Charlotte.

Its parent company, JAB Holdings, disclosed Tuesday it has submitted its initial filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission to take Krispy Kreme public for the first time since 2016.

“This is one of those times when a company’s public relations campaign itself can truly be a 'win-win,'" said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business.

“Krispy Kreme’s ability to help that cause is noteworthy, not only for its ability to elevate brand awareness, but to directly contribute to the social goal at hand,” Beahm said. “There aren’t many PR campaigns that can do that.”