Vaccination appointments for educators begin Feb. 24. Schools will schedule the shots, Forsyth County says.

The three main providers of COVID-19 vaccines in Forsyth County said Friday they will begin offering first doses to K-12 teachers and other school employees, as well as child care providers on Feb. 24.
However, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health continue to caution that the number of vaccinations for those educators will be dependent the weekly supply of vaccine distributed by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
"All three organizations will be working together to coordinate vaccine doses, staff and appointments to help meet demand, which at this time far exceeds the supply of vaccine allocated by the state," the groups said in a joint statement.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that state health officials don't expect the delay in this week's supplies to affect the initial round of appointments made for educators in what is known as "Group Three" of vaccine recipients.
Statewide, the initial Group Three vaccinations will be aimed at 240,000 teachers and other educators, including child care centers, pre-K administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, Head Start program employees, and preschool and pre-K workers.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools system has 9,336 employees and 100 contractors. About 800 employees already have been vaccinated because they were part of Groups One or Two, which include people 65 and older, and health care workers.
Public and private schools will schedule vaccinations for their employees on a weekly basis.
Shontell Robinson, deputy Forsyth manager, said that "based on our vaccine allotment, we will dedicate appointment slots each day" for educators.
"WSFCS will provide us with the individuals who will be vaccinated each week based on their priority groups."
Robinson referred questions about how school officials will prioritize vaccination appointments to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth system. School officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
"Because the supply of vaccine is limited, we urge the public to remain patient, as it will take some time to vaccinate everyone who qualifies," Robinson said.
Vaccinations will take place at the county health department's mass vaccination site at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building or at Novant's mass vaccination site at Hanes Mall.
Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist have not yet established own mass-vaccination sites in Forsyth but will provide staff and vaccine at the fairgrounds.
The groups stressed they will continue to provide vaccinations to those in people ages 65 and older and healthcare workers.
Vaccination plans for child care providers are still being developed.
Dr. Pam Oliver, president of Novant's physician network, said that “protecting caregivers, educators and school employees is a crucial step in our COVID-19 recovery efforts."
"Although we continue to face supply challenges, our coordinated vaccination efforts will help ensure that all eligible groups have access to appointments.”
Dr. Kevin High, Wake Forest Baptist's president, said the three groups will continue to partner with community and faith organizations "to ensure equitable access to those in historically marginalized populations who are disproportionately affected by this disease.”
In addition to educators, there are about 345,000 North Carolinians also considered frontline essential workers. Their appointments could begin March 10.
They include workers in food-processing and medical equipment manufacturing; food and agriculture supply chains; essential goods; government and community services; public health and social work; public safety, first responders and law enforcement; and transportation.
The state will work with vaccine providers "to see how the process with educators goes and learn before any decisions are made about the other frontline essential workers on March 10," Cooper said.
Vaccinations update
Forsyth County health officials reopened the fairgrounds mass vaccination site at 10 a.m. Friday. People with appointments scheduled for earlier than 10 a.m. can now come anytime between 1 and 3 p.m.
Vaccinations set for Thursday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building have been rescheduled for Feb. 25 with the same appointment times.
Novant said people who had vaccination appointments between 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Hanes Mall vaccination site have had those appointments rescheduled. First doses will now be provided on Feb. 25. For people ready for their second doses, the site will be open Friday.
Novant said the second-dose vaccination event at St. Peter's Church & World Outreach Center will continue as planned on Saturday.
In most cases, a patient’s appointment will be rescheduled for the same time as the previous appointment, Novant said.
Affected patients will be notified through their MyChart accounts, by email or by phone.
Wake Forest Baptist said it is notifying affected patients about rescheduled appointment through their myWakeHealth charts, by text or by phone. Patients who are unable to keep their rescheduled appointment times are asked to call (336) 70-COVID.
For its Winston-Salem vaccination centers, all first doses scheduled for Saturday at the Downtown Health Plaza will be provided Feb. 27.
There are no planned changes for the second-dose events Saturday and Sunday at Piedmont Plaza since those supplies already are in place.
336-727-7376