Vaccination appointments for educators begin Feb. 24. Schools will schedule the shots, Forsyth County says.

The three main providers of COVID-19 vaccines in Forsyth County said Friday they will begin offering first doses to K-12 teachers and other school employees, as well as child care providers on Feb. 24.

However, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health continue to caution that the number of vaccinations for those educators will be dependent the weekly supply of vaccine distributed by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

"All three organizations will be working together to coordinate vaccine doses, staff and appointments to help meet demand, which at this time far exceeds the supply of vaccine allocated by the state," the groups said in a joint statement.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that state health officials don't expect the delay in this week's supplies to affect the initial round of appointments made for educators in what is known as "Group Three" of vaccine recipients.

Statewide, the initial Group Three vaccinations will be aimed at 240,000 teachers and other educators, including child care centers, pre-K administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, Head Start program employees, and preschool and pre-K workers.