Vaccination centers will be closed Thursday in Forsyth. Providers rescheduling appointments.

Forsyth County’s three main providers of COVID-19 vaccine appointments will close their centers Thursday because of the forecast for an overnight ice storm.
Cone Health is closing its centers Thursday and Friday.
The county Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health warned Tuesday they were planning for vaccine shipment delays.
Forsyth health officials said vaccinations set for Thursday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building have been rescheduled for Feb. 25 with the same appointment times.
The department said it "is assessing the situation for Friday with tentative plans to open the mass vaccination site."
The department also canceled Thursday's drive-thru testing at EMS Triangle Station. The testing located at Gate 9 of the fairgrounds is still scheduled to open Saturday.
Novant said its 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday vaccination appointments at its Hanes Mall mass-vaccination site have been rescheduled: First doses will now be provided on Feb. 25, while second doses will be provided Friday, weather permitting.
“In most cases, a patient’s appointment will be scheduled for the same time as the previous appointment,” Novant said.
Affected patients will be notified through their MyChart account, email or by phone.
“We will reassess conditions (Thursday) morning for all afternoon appointments,” Novant said.
Wake Forest Baptist said it is notifying affected patients about rescheduled appointment by their myWakeHealth charts, text or phone. Patients who are unable to attend their rescheduled appointment time are asked to call (336) 70-COVID.
For its Winston-Salem vaccination centers, all first doses scheduled for Saturday at Downtown Health Plaza will be provided Feb. 27.
There are no planned changes for the second-dose events Saturday and Sunday at Piedmont Plaza since those supplies already are in place.
For High Point Medical Center, Thursday’s appointments for second doses have been shifted to Tuesday at the same vaccination times.
For Lexington Medical Center, first doses scheduled for Friday will be held Feb. 26, also at the same vaccination times. Second-dose vaccination appointments are currently scheduled to occur as planned.
For the West Park center in North Wilkesboro, current plans are to hold the first- and second-dose drive-through clinic scheduled for Saturday.
Cone closed its vaccination clinics and testing sites for Thursday and Friday at Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, the Burlington Manufacturer’s Outlet Center, and a community clinic at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on East Market Street in Greensboro.
People who have appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at the coliseum or BMOC will be offered an appointment on Saturday or Sunday.
The health groups said shipments typically are received from federal sources on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
“At this time, it’s uncertain when they will arrive. This could cause some vaccination appointments to be rescheduled,” the groups said in a joint statement Tuesday.
If appointments have to be rescheduled, each organization will inform the public through their websites, social media and the news media, the groups said.
They will also each inform their own patients of the changes in their appointments.
Novant said the second-dose vaccination event at St. Peter's Church & World Outreach Center will continue as planned on Saturday.
Wake Forest Baptist said it already has received second-dose vaccines for this week. Atrium Health, parent company of Wake Forest Baptist, is transferring some first doses to Winston-Salem to help cover the needs for a short time if shipments continue to be delayed due to weather.
All three organizations said they are equipped with backup power to keep the vaccines at the proper temperature for storage in the event of a power outage.
The weather forecast for Wednesday night into Thursday calls for icy conditions that could cause power outages and dangerous roads that could make driving difficult or impossible.
