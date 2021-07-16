Vaccination gift cards to make Forsyth debut on Tuesday; only county health department has them

Beginning Tuesday, adult Forsyth County residents become eligible for a $25 gift card for getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The Forsyth Health Department said Friday it has 1,000 of the gift cards, which can be used anywhere a debit MasterCard is accepted.
People taking someone for their first shot are also offered the gift card, even if they already had their first dose. Drivers are eligible for a card for each person they take for a first dose.
The state Department of Health and Human Services said the $25 card for the driver “helps offset the costs for those who help family, friends and neighbors find their spot for a vaccine and drive them to their shots.”
The gift cards are available only through the health department, and not at Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health vaccination clinics and physician offices.
DHHS launched on June 10 a four-county pilot program for the gift cards that included Guilford and Rockingham counties. DHHS and State Employees’ Credit Union are collaborating on the vaccination initiative.
The gift-card initiative was expanded June 25 to a total of 45 counties, including Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Forsyth and Watauga in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
However, the gift cards had not been distributed to the Forsyth health department until this week.
The department provides vaccinations at its headquarters, 799 N. Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem. Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 582-0800.
Walk-ins are accepted at the following times: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. The clinic closes for lunch from noon-1 p.m. weekdays.
Beginning Aug. 14, the department will offer weekend vaccinations only on the second Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.
The gift cards will available at two department vaccination site on July 24: from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Unity Wellness Center’s ‘You Are Not Alone’ event at Rupert Bell Park, 1501 Mt. Zion Place; and from 1 to 4 p.m., North Star LGBTQ Community Center, 930 Burke St.
It's unclear how well the gift cards, as well as the statewide $1 million vaccination lottery, are working to attract reluctant individuals to get their first dose.
Two of the four planned $1 million winners have been disclosed, along with two of the four $125,000 academic scholarship winners, associated with the lottery.
The recent addition of federal vaccination data to the state COVID-19 dashboard has moved the percentage of adult North Carolinians considered fully vaccinated from 53% to 56%, while those who have had at least one shot went from 56% to 59%.
As of noon Friday, 4.78 million adult North Carolinians were considered fully vaccinated, according to the dashboard.
About 4.43 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 350,932 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 53% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide. About 83% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
Yet, just 30% of North Carolinians ages 12 to 17 have been vaccinated to date.
DHHS says 175,755 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 46% of the county population, while 186,266 have had at least one dose, or 49%.
336-727-7376