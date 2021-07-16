Vaccination gift cards to make Forsyth debut on Tuesday; only county health department has them

The department provides vaccinations at its headquarters, 799 N. Highland Ave. in Winston-Salem. Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 582-0800.

Walk-ins are accepted at the following times: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays. The clinic closes for lunch from noon-1 p.m. weekdays.

Beginning Aug. 14, the department will offer weekend vaccinations only on the second Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.

The gift cards will available at two department vaccination site on July 24: from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Unity Wellness Center’s ‘You Are Not Alone’ event at Rupert Bell Park, 1501 Mt. Zion Place; and from 1 to 4 p.m., North Star LGBTQ Community Center, 930 Burke St.

It's unclear how well the gift cards, as well as the statewide $1 million vaccination lottery, are working to attract reluctant individuals to get their first dose.

Two of the four planned $1 million winners have been disclosed, along with two of the four $125,000 academic scholarship winners, associated with the lottery.