Vaccination rate climbs to 56% in North Carolina with inclusion of federal data
Vaccination rate climbs to 56% in North Carolina with inclusion of federal data

Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The addition of federal vaccination data to the state COVID-19 dashboard has moved North Carolina closer to having 60% of the adult population with at least one dose.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that its statewide dashboard now includes information from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service.

As a result, the percentage of adult North Carolinians who fully vaccinated went from 53% to 56%.

As of noon Tuesday, 4.75 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated.

"The new data provides a more accurate representation of how many North Carolinians have been vaccinated," DHHS said in a statement.

The state's COVID-19 Vaccine Management System only included information from providers who report data directly to the state.

As a result, "these sections of the dashboard undercount the true number of doses administered to North Carolina residents," DHHS said.

The federal officials have updated the vaccine allocation process to allow states will make orders for vaccine based on need.

Forsyth updates

DHHS reported Forsyth with 14 new COVID-19 related cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths.

Forsyth was reported with five COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, the first deaths for July.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

In Forsyth, 37,127 residents have tested positive for the virus and 427 have died. About 94% of Forsyth residents infected with COVID are considered as having recovered.

Forsyth has had 104 new cases so far in July.

Statewide, DHHS reported 540 new cases for Monday, following 562 for Sunday and 703 for Saturday, which was the highest daily total since 747 on May 28.

There were an additional four statewide deaths reported Tuesday.

North Carolina has had 1.02 million COVID-19 cases and 13,503 deaths.

Positive test rates

DHHS reported a 5.3% positive test rate statewide that was based on 11,624 tests conducted Sunday.

The last time the statewide positive test rate was higher May 8 at 5.7%.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.

By contrast, the statewide rate has been as low as 1.8% on June 23.

When most social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.

For Forsyth, the positive test rate was 1.7% based on 225 tests conducted Sunday.

Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 469 in Tuesday’s report, up 21 from Monday. It is the highest daily hospitalization count since 475 on June 18.

The 17-county Triad region reported 79 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down one from Monday.

Vaccine lottery scam

The state Attorney General's Office issued a warning Tuesday about a vaccine lottery scam.

The office has fielded calls from North Carolinians saying they have been contacted by phone, text or email. They said they were told they won a $1 million dollar prize in North Carolina’s “Your Shot at $1 Million” vaccine cash drawings.

The scammer may pretend to be from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services or the NC Lottery. The scam involves requesting that the "winner" send money, gift cards, pay a fee or make a donation to receive your prize.

"These are all scams — you never have to pay fees to win a prize," according to the office.

"NCDHHS will never ask you to send in money in exchange for your prize. NCDHHS will also not ask for, and you should not share, information related to credit cards, Social Security numbers, driver's license, passport and bank accounts.

For more information, call the office at (877) 5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at https://ncdoj.gov/complaint.

Vaccination events

• Wednesday, 2 to 6 p.m., Northwest Middle School, 5501 Murray Road, and at Parkland High, 1600 Brewer Road.

Student vaccinations run from 2 to 3 p.m. for those in summer school at those facilities, while walk-up vaccinations for non-students begins at 3:30 p.m.

Vaccinations for DTaP, Tdap and Menactra vaccinations are available for 7th and 12th graders. Students need a parental consent form for Tdap and Menactra administration.

The Tdap and Menactra shots are free for those with Medicaid, Healthy Choice, or no insurance. Students with private health insurance are encouraged to seek those immunizations from a healthcare provider.

Appointments can be made at wsfcs.k12.nc.us/vaccineclinics.

  • Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sixth Congressional Town Hall, Rupert Bell Park, 1501 Mt. Zion Place.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon, A/perture Cinema, 311 W. 4th Str. Free popcorn and movie pass are offered with vaccination.
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Mosque of Winston-Salem, 1419 Waughtown St. The Community Mosque’s food bank will be open from noon to 1 p.m.
  • Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 799 N. Highland Ave. Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling 336-582-0800. Walk-ins accepted.
  • Novant Health's Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
