Vaccination rate climbs to 56% in North Carolina with inclusion of federal data

DHHS reported Forsyth with 14 new COVID-19 related cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths.

Forsyth was reported with five COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, the first deaths for July.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Forsyth, 37,127 residents have tested positive for the virus and 427 have died. About 94% of Forsyth residents infected with COVID are considered as having recovered.

Forsyth has had 104 new cases so far in July.

Statewide, DHHS reported 540 new cases for Monday, following 562 for Sunday and 703 for Saturday, which was the highest daily total since 747 on May 28.

There were an additional four statewide deaths reported Tuesday.

North Carolina has had 1.02 million COVID-19 cases and 13,503 deaths.

Positive test rates

DHHS reported a 5.3% positive test rate statewide that was based on 11,624 tests conducted Sunday.