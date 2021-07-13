Vaccination rate climbs to 56% in North Carolina with inclusion of federal data

The addition of federal vaccination data to the state COVID-19 dashboard has moved North Carolina closer to having 60% of the adult population with at least one dose.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that its statewide dashboard now includes information from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Defense, Federal Bureau of Prisons and Indian Health Service.
As a result, the percentage of adult North Carolinians who fully vaccinated went from 53% to 56%.
As of noon Tuesday, 4.75 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated.
"The new data provides a more accurate representation of how many North Carolinians have been vaccinated," DHHS said in a statement.
The state's COVID-19 Vaccine Management System only included information from providers who report data directly to the state.
As a result, "these sections of the dashboard undercount the true number of doses administered to North Carolina residents," DHHS said.
The federal officials have updated the vaccine allocation process to allow states will make orders for vaccine based on need.
Forsyth updates
DHHS reported Forsyth with 14 new COVID-19 related cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths.
Forsyth was reported with five COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, the first deaths for July.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
In Forsyth, 37,127 residents have tested positive for the virus and 427 have died. About 94% of Forsyth residents infected with COVID are considered as having recovered.
Forsyth has had 104 new cases so far in July.
Statewide, DHHS reported 540 new cases for Monday, following 562 for Sunday and 703 for Saturday, which was the highest daily total since 747 on May 28.
There were an additional four statewide deaths reported Tuesday.
North Carolina has had 1.02 million COVID-19 cases and 13,503 deaths.
Positive test rates
DHHS reported a 5.3% positive test rate statewide that was based on 11,624 tests conducted Sunday.
The last time the statewide positive test rate was higher May 8 at 5.7%.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
By contrast, the statewide rate has been as low as 1.8% on June 23.
When most social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate was 1.7% based on 225 tests conducted Sunday.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 469 in Tuesday’s report, up 21 from Monday. It is the highest daily hospitalization count since 475 on June 18.
The 17-county Triad region reported 79 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down one from Monday.
