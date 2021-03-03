Vaccinations for newly eligible Group Three individuals may wait until next week

Newly eligible essential frontline workers in Group Three will have to wait a little longer before they begin to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health said Wednesday it will not alter its appointments through at least Monday to accommodate the remaining individuals in Group Three.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said all essential frontline workers in Group Three can begin getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, rather than the initial projected date of March 10.

Joshua Swift, the county health director, said the goal is to fulfill vaccination appointments made with the Group Three subgroup of K-12 teachers, other educational personnel and child-care staff, along with other individuals in Groups One and Two.

Swift said that 52% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 47% of those ages 65 to 74.

“We had been focusing on the March 10 date” for opening appointments to the remaining Group Three individuals, Swift said.

Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center could not be immediately reached for comment on its Group Three vaccination plans.