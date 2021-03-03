Vaccinations for newly eligible Group Three individuals may wait until next week

Newly eligible essential frontline workers in Group Three will have to wait a little longer before they begin to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health said Wednesday it will not alter its appointments through at least Monday to accommodate the remaining individuals in Group Three.
On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said all essential frontline workers in Group Three can begin getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, rather than the initial projected date of March 10.
Joshua Swift, the county health director, said the goal is to fulfill vaccination appointments made with the Group Three subgroup of K-12 teachers, other educational personnel and child-care staff, along with other individuals in Groups One and Two.
Swift said that 52% of Forsyth residents ages 75 and older have received their first dose, along with 47% of those ages 65 to 74.
“We had been focusing on the March 10 date” for opening appointments to the remaining Group Three individuals, Swift said.
Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center could not be immediately reached for comment on its Group Three vaccination plans.
Vaccinations for all three groups are taking place at the health department’s site at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education Building and at Novant’s site at Hanes Mall.
Cooper also approved a multi-phase approach for Group Four vaccinations that begins March 24 with individuals at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, as well as people in certain congregate-living settings.
“It still all depends on the vaccine supply when we’ll be able to vaccinate more groups,” Swift said.
“We have the capacity to serve 10,000 to 12,000 (a week) quite easily.”
J&J vaccine
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has shipped this week’s 9,000 doses of the one-dose J&J vaccine to Forsyth Medical Center.
The doses are to be shared between Novant Health Inc., Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the county health department. The doses are expected to be administered initially at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education Building.
Forsyth received the third-highest single allocation of the J&J vaccine, trailing Mecklenburg County Health Department with 12,000 and Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with 10,000.
“Johnson & Johnson doses were allocated to counties that indicated that they had the capacity to host additional events to use the vaccine,” DHHS said.
Altogether, DHHS said the state was to have received 83,700 J&J doses this week.
Forsyth Medical Center also received this week 2,340 first doses of Pfizer, the county health department with 1,170 Pfizer and 700 Moderna doses, and Wake Forest Baptist with 1,170 Pfizer and 200 Moderna doses.
Other vaccines allocations were 300 Moderna to Medipack Pharmacy LLC, and 100 doses of Moderna each at Oak Street Health, Southern Pharmacy Services and Southside Discount Pharmacy.
Greensboro spillover
Swift said he expects the planned federal mass-vaccination site at the former Dillard’s store at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro “to take some of the pressure off the county, particularly in the eastern part.”
Swift said the Forsyth health department has provided vaccinations to more than 3,000 Guilford residents since doses became available in January. About 75% of all first doses provided in Forsyth to date have been to county residents, he said.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Feb. 26 that it projects opening March 10. It is scheduled to be open on a daily basis for up to eight weeks.
The center will provide up to 3,000 vaccinations daily, with options for receiving shots in the parking lot or walk-in service. The vaccine supply will be in addition to the weekly federal allocation to DHHS.
The center will feature an outreach initiative into marginalized and underserved communities at additional sites and mobile vaccination clinics in Guilford, Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth and Randolph counties.
Winston-Salem and High Point residents will have transportation options to the Four Seasons site via connections to Greensboro Transit Agency’s public transportation system.
“We’ll be curious to see how that goes,” Swift said.
Group Three
Cooper said he was encouraged that “all metrics continue to stabilize” and that more than 60% of North Carolinians ages 65 and older have been vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positive test rates have dropped recently to levels seen in late October to mid-November.
The accelerated Group Three decision is projected to affect about 345,000 North Carolinians.
They include workers in food-processing and medical equipment manufacturing; food and agriculture supply chains; essential goods; government and community services; public health and social work; public safety, first responders and law enforcement; and transportation.
The initial Group Three vaccination subgroup covers 240,000 public, private and religious school teachers and other educators, including pre-K administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, Head Start program employees, and preschool and pre-K workers.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has 8,327 employees, which includes substitute and contractors.
DHHS provided clarifications for Groups One and Four.
The definition of long-term care in Group One has been updated for people with intellectual and developmental disability.
Higher-risk medical conditions for Group Four include intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, and neurologic conditions, such as dementia.
