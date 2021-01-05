Vaccine appointment demand overwhelms Forsyth health department; Novant plans to launch soon

The notification will come either through Novant's MyChart website, an email or via a letter in the mail. The system plans to provide a toll-free phone number for questions and scheduling appointments, as well as an online scheduling option through MyChart.

"We know it's going to be confusing to some patients," Nissen said. "We plan to coordinate with the county health departments so we're sharing the same language. We know it will create some anxiety for patients as they wait. We will contact patients directly as they become eligible.

"I don't believe they will be turned away from the health department, but it's important for us to message for Novant patients to come to Novant, and other systems have their patients come to them," Nissen said.

Nissen said Novant conducted Tuesday "a test run" of vaccinating a small group of in-network individuals in the Phase 1B subgroup at its Matthews Medical Center. There are plans for a similar test run in Winston-Salem.

Nissen said vaccinations will be offered on an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekday format until there are enough doses to warrant weekend or extended weekday hours.