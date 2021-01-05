Vaccine appointment demand overwhelms Forsyth health department; Novant, Wake Forest Baptist plan to launch soon

A long and frustrating wait to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination spilled into a second day for Forsyth County residents ages 75 and older and public-health officials.
The Winston-Salem Journal received dozens of phone calls and emails from people saying they waited for hours trying to make an appointment, constantly got a busy signal, were told to call back or they were cut off in their attempt.
The county Department of Public Health plans to begin providing COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday to the first of three Phase 1B subgroups.
Even as the department has added staff to answer calls at 336-703-2081, it acknowledged Tuesday that "high call volumes will still result in long wait times."
The department cautioned its vaccine supply remains limited. It said it was able to schedule about 400 appointments Monday.
"The vaccinations won't be operating at a larger scale until more vaccine is available in February," the department said.
"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and are working hard to provide access to vaccines to all our residents," said Shontell Robinson, the deputy county manager. "The demand is overwhelming and supply is limited. We ask for your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters."
The county's call center for scheduling a vaccination appointment is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekends.
Only people ages 75 and up and those in Phase 1A are eligible to make an appointment currently.
The current Phase 1A distribution is for health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, individuals who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Coordinating vaccines
One reason for the overwhelming number of calls to the health department is confusion about how the vaccines will be offered.
Nikki Nissen, Novant Health Inc.'s chief nursing officer, said Tuesday that "the strategy is for Novant and Atrium hospitals to vaccinate their own patients and employees, and the county health departments will be for those individuals and essential workers who are unattached" to a health care provider.
Novant operates 15 hospitals in four markets — Winston-Salem, Charlotte, Wilmington and northern Virginia.
Novant said separately that it vaccinated five individuals in the Phase 1B subgroup Tuesday.
Nissen said in-network individuals to Novant will be provided information about the state's vaccination protocols and when they are eligible for their first dose. Nissen said that process could begin as soon as Wednesday.
The notification will come either through Novant's MyChart website, an email or via a letter in the mail. The system plans to provide a toll-free phone number for questions and scheduling appointments, as well as an online scheduling option through MyChart.
"We know it's going to be confusing to some patients," Nissen said. "We plan to coordinate with the county health departments so we're sharing the same language. We know it will create some anxiety for patients as they wait. We will contact patients directly as they become eligible.
"I don't believe they will be turned away from the health department, but it's important for us to message for Novant patients to come to Novant, and other systems have their patients come to them," Nissen said.
Nissen said Novant conducted Tuesday "a test run" of vaccinating a small group of in-network individuals in the Phase 1B subgroup at its Matthews Medical Center. There are plans for a similar test run in Winston-Salem.
Nissen said vaccinations will be offered on an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekday format until there are enough doses to warrant weekend or extended weekday hours.
Novant said its goal is vaccinating between 800 to 1,000 in-network individuals a week systemwide, expanding as more doses become available from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
David Priest, an infectious disease expert with Novant, said the system expects to receive about 10,700 doses per week through at least January.
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Tuesday it began communicating with its eligible Phase 1B patients last week through their myWakeHealth account and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.
“We are currently working through the logistical and supply-chain challenges with rolling out the vaccines to the over-75 population,” the system said in a statement.
“We hope to receive enough vaccine from the state to begin offering vaccinations to those over the age of 75 within the next week. We continue to coordinate with county health departments and other regional health systems.
Other Phase 1B rollouts
The other stages for Phase 1B involve health care and frontline essential workers ages 50 and up, and frontline and health care workers of any age regardless of whether they work directly with COVID-19 patients.
Forsyth public health and Novant officials said it will take several weeks before vaccinations will begin for the other IB subgroups.
DHHS is relying on new federal definitions to determine who qualifies as an essential frontline worker.
Essential frontline workers are first responders, including firefighters and police; education workers, including child care workers, teachers and support staff; manufacturing employees, corrections officers, public transit employees; grocery store workers; food and agricultural workers; and U.S. postal workers.
The county health department is providing primarily the Moderna vaccines, although it had gained Pfizer vaccine doses as well.
Both vaccines require two doses: The second Pfizer dose is taken after 21 days, while the second Moderna dose after 28 days.
The Moderna vaccine, which doesn’t have to be stored in ultra-cold freezers, will be the primary vaccine used by county health departments, pharmacies and long-term care facilities.
Officials stress that anyone who makes an appointment, but can't keep it, needs to cancel at least two hours in advance because the vaccine requires thawing out, which leaves a limited window for vaccination.
DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 individuals could receive vaccine doses in Phase One. More information is available at www.yourspotyourshot.nc.gov, including more details on Phases 1A and 1B.
The federal DHHS has formed a partnership with CVS Health and Walgreens to handle vaccination for most of the nation’s long-term care facilities. DHHS said about 13,400 doses have been administered at N.C. long-term care facilities as of Monday.
Other phases
Phase Two will cover adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness in the following order:
- Group 1: those ages 65 to 74 years regardless of medical condition or living situation.
- Group 2, anyone 16 to 64 with a medical condition that increases risk of severe disease from COVID-19.
- Group 3: Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who has not already been vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function.
- Group 4: Essential workers as defined by the CDC who have not yet been vaccinated.
Phase Two is expected to cover between 1.18 and 1.5 million North Carolinians.
Phase Three will cover college, university and high school students ages 16 or older. Younger children will be vaccinated when it is approved for them.
It is expected to include between 574,000 and 767,000 individuals overall.
Phase Four will cover anyone else who wants a vaccine, or between 3.6 million and 4 million North Carolinians. Those doses are expected to begin being available in March or April.
336-727-7376