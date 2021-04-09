Vaccine clinic volunteers have given 11,000 hours to the Hanes Mall site. Novant's CEO joined them Friday.

Novant Health president and chief executive Carl Armato became a volunteer on Friday at the hospital's Hanes Mall vaccination site, talking with other volunteers and greeting patients as they came in for their shots.
Armato was also showing the ropes to Dave Plyler, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, who dropped by to lend a hand.
Both men worked on wiping down a wheelchair with sanitary wipes. Armato needed a reminder that the wheelchairs have to sit empty for three minutes before they can be used, and he passed that information on to Plyler, who was wiping the wheelchair seat.
"I wanted to come out to celebrate with not only the Novant team members, but all the remarkable volunteers," Armato said, explaining why he was there. "Right here at this location, 40 to 50 people a day show up, they give a thousand hours a week combined, to help us battle this pandemic."
One of those volunteers, Carolyn Crosby, said she works about two days a week, helping guide patients to the right place to get their vaccines.
The fun part of the job is meeting new volunteers and patients, she said.
The hardest part of the job is keeping the flow of patients going at a steady pace, she said.
"Once they come in, we make sure they understand we have a process to bring them across" for their vaccines, she said. "We haven't had a lot of difficult people. Most of them are thankful. They like the setup."
Volunteers do all sorts of things, from pushing patients in wheelchairs to bringing them something to drink.
Dr. Ashley Perrott fielded questions about the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which came into doubt on Thursday after 18 people getting the single-shot dose at a Raleigh vaccination site experienced side effects including shortness of breath or fainting.
Perrott said it is typical for a small number of people to experience those kinds of symptoms with any vaccine, adding that sometimes it is caused by patient anxiety over getting the shot.
At Novant's vaccination sites, patients with a history of adverse reactions to vaccinations are monitored for an extra 15 minutes beyond the routine 15-minute waiting period that everyone who gets a shot has to observe.
In a statement released to the press, Novant said some patients have had adverse reactions to all brands of vaccine, but no more than expected and no trend causing any concern for vaccination safety.
Mark Hicks, taking his 15-minute post-shot wait, talked with Armato when the Novant leader came by.
Hicks said he came down with COVID-19 himself but experienced only mild, cold-like symptoms. He said he was getting his shot because of the COVID-19 variant strains he's heard so much about.
"With so many varieties, I'm worried about catching something," he said.
Novant officials said that volunteers have donated 11,000 hours of service since the vaccination site opened and that over 5,000 volunteers have signed up to help out.
But hospital officials said they could still use more non-clinical volunteers and added that they can use anyone 16 years old and up.
To volunteer, people should visit care.novanthealth.org/volunteer/sign-up.
Some people have taken a more direct approach to volunteering, Crosby said.
"We have had some people who came for a shot and say they want to volunteer," she said.
