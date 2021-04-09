Vaccine clinic volunteers have given 11,000 hours to the Hanes Mall site. Novant's CEO joined them Friday.

Novant Health president and chief executive Carl Armato became a volunteer on Friday at the hospital's Hanes Mall vaccination site, talking with other volunteers and greeting patients as they came in for their shots.

Armato was also showing the ropes to Dave Plyler, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, who dropped by to lend a hand.

Both men worked on wiping down a wheelchair with sanitary wipes. Armato needed a reminder that the wheelchairs have to sit empty for three minutes before they can be used, and he passed that information on to Plyler, who was wiping the wheelchair seat.

"I wanted to come out to celebrate with not only the Novant team members, but all the remarkable volunteers," Armato said, explaining why he was there. "Right here at this location, 40 to 50 people a day show up, they give a thousand hours a week combined, to help us battle this pandemic."

One of those volunteers, Carolyn Crosby, said she works about two days a week, helping guide patients to the right place to get their vaccines.

The fun part of the job is meeting new volunteers and patients, she said.

The hardest part of the job is keeping the flow of patients going at a steady pace, she said.