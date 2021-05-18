Vaccine providers see encouraging demand for ages 12 to 15

"That's not off the table. It's definitely something we're going to look at," Swift said. "Our biggest concern was going to go where the need was most."

Swift said that having Novant and Wake Forest Baptist planning to provide vaccine at pediatric and family practices likely will lessen the need for on-campus events in some non-minority communities.

“If it helps the greater community to use our schools as sites, then we are ready to offer the sites to our healthcare partners as they need them,” Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a statement last week.

"We're urging people to get the vaccine, not necessarily for herd immunity, because the more people who are vaccinated, the less that COVID-19 spreads," Swift said.

"We've seen that in our older populations where more than 75% are fully vaccinated and the number of those hospitalized has been drastically reduced."

Perrott said Novant is seeing "that there are some parents who are worried about this vaccine, even parents who received the vaccine themselves."

"That's understandable. Nobody wants to put their child in line for something they don't fully trust."