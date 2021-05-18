Vaccine providers see encouraging demand for ages 12 to 15

Providers have seen a slow but steady local demand for COVID-19 vaccine for youths ages 12 to 15 since young people became eligible for the shots May 13.
The Forsyth Department of Public Health has vaccinated between 250 and 300 youths, health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday.
Novant Health Inc. has provided first doses to about 1,300 individuals in that age range systemwide, according to Dr. Ashley Perrott, a family-practice physician with Novant. Perrott said two of her children are included.
Wake Forest Baptist Health provided first doses to about 700 youths in that age range during Saturday's vaccination event at Winston-Salem State University.
"We have had an uptick in appointments in that 12-to-15 age group that we're excited about," Swift said.
Swift said he encourages those ages 12 to 15 to get vaccinated, in part because the 15- to 24-year age group has been experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
“We’re going to have to live with COVID in the community for the foreseeable future, and I would think you would see parents wanting their kids (to be vaccinated) because it provides another level of safety.”
The youth vaccination rates are expected to get a boost from county health department events at four Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools campuses.
They are:
* Thursday at Mineral Springs and Northwest middle schools: 1 to 2 p.m. for students; and 2:30 to 4 p.m. for the general public.
* Friday at Carver and Parkland high schools: 2:50 to 3:40 p.m. for students; and 4 to 6 p.m. for the general public.
Appointments for school clinics can be made at wsfcs.k12.nc.us/vaccineclinics. Walk-ups will be accepted. WS/FCS requires parental consent for student vaccinations on school campuses.
The primary goal is getting middle and high schoolers vaccinated ahead of the 2021-22 school year, as well as summer camp and other activities if possible from a timing perspective.
Swift said he is aware of at least 90 vaccination appointments taken at the Parkland event.
Swift said he did not believe there was anyone ages 12 to 15 getting vaccinated unaccompanied by a parent or guardian.
State law allows minors to consent to obtaining medical services that prevent or treat communicable diseases rather than requiring parental approval. Individual sites, as is the case with WS/FCS, can have stricter requirements.
School vaccination sites
Although Swift said the health department and WS/FCS are concentrating initial ages 12-15 vaccination efforts in minority communities, they would consider additional school sites upon enough demand.
"That's not off the table. It's definitely something we're going to look at," Swift said. "Our biggest concern was going to go where the need was most."
Swift said that having Novant and Wake Forest Baptist planning to provide vaccine at pediatric and family practices likely will lessen the need for on-campus events in some non-minority communities.
“If it helps the greater community to use our schools as sites, then we are ready to offer the sites to our healthcare partners as they need them,” Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a statement last week.
"We're urging people to get the vaccine, not necessarily for herd immunity, because the more people who are vaccinated, the less that COVID-19 spreads," Swift said.
"We've seen that in our older populations where more than 75% are fully vaccinated and the number of those hospitalized has been drastically reduced."
Perrott said Novant is seeing "that there are some parents who are worried about this vaccine, even parents who received the vaccine themselves."
"That's understandable. Nobody wants to put their child in line for something they don't fully trust."
All three vaccine providers have been encouraging parents to discuss their concerns with their pediatrician and family physician if they have access to one.
Perrott said one particular inaccurate rumor is that the vaccine affects the hormones related to puberty and fertility.
"They are not affected by the immune system's response related to the vaccine," Perrott said.
On the honor system
Perrott acknowledged the lifting of most indoor and outdoor social distancing requirements, including mask wearing, since Friday has put public health "on the honor system."
"What's been amazing with COVID is we have done well to step up for each other, protect each other," Perrott said. "We've been able to reduce the spread of COVID by masking, washing hands and remaining social distant.
Perrott said she hopes those who are unvaccinated are seeing the return to normal activities by those who are fully vaccinated — particularly going mask-less — and will go that route rather than pretend or fake being fully vaccinated.
"I do think there will be people ... who are relieved that they don't have to wear a mask and aren't concerned about things and won't have a vaccine," Perrott said. "I hope they are few and far between.
"I really hope we can continue to be honest about whether we're vaccinated and continue to do the right thing for our communities ... particularly for those who can't be vaccinated or are under age 12 currently."
For herd immunity to kick in, at least 65% to 75% of the population would need to be vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus, according to most infectious diseases experts.
336-727-7376