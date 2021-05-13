Vaccine providers target mass-vaccination sites or clinics for first round of doses for ages 12 to 15

Consenting

The main Triad vaccine providers have said they will follow the guidelines of local public school districts that are requiring parental consent for vaccinations on their campuses.

State law allows minors to consent to obtaining medical services that prevent or treat communicable diseases, rather than require parental approval.

The Forsyth health department is working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for on-campus vaccination events potentially beginning by the end of next week.

Ohmstede said that because the 2020-21 school year is about to end, "it will be very difficult to get into the schools from Novant's perspective in the next two weeks."

"It is definitely something that we need to look at on a community and statewide level ... to offer every opportunity to get the vaccine."

Ohmstede said she expects at least one parent or guardian "to accompany the vast majority ... which we do encourage" of those ages 12 to 15 getting vaccinated at its vaccination sites.

Cone said it will not require parental or guardian consent for vaccination of ages 12 to 15 at its vaccine clinics, although the presence of a parent or guardian is encouraged.