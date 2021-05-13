Vaccine providers target mass-vaccination sites or clinics for first round of doses for ages 12 to 15

The first round of vaccinating youths ages 12 to 15 is taking place at local mass-vaccination sites, although there are plans to potentially have doses available in pediatric offices by early fall.
Novant Health Inc. and Forsyth County Department of Public Health began providing first doses to that age group Thursday at their respective mass-vaccination sites at Hanes Mall and 799 Highland Ave.
Wake Forest Baptist Health's Brenner Children’s Hospital will hold a vaccination clinic for teens Saturday at Winston-Salem State University’s Anderson Center, 1545 Reynolds Park Road. Appointments can be made by calling (336) 702-6843.
Novant offers walk-in vaccinations at Hanes Mall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, although making an appointment is preferable. The number of walk-in slots is subject to change based on supply.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant, said Thursday that the system requested an additional 3,510 Pfizer doses for the coming week to help meet expected demand for vaccinating those ages 12 to 15.
The Forsyth health department's vaccination schedule is 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Walk-in slots are available until an hour before closing.
Dr. Catherine Ohmstede, physician lead of the Novant Children’s Health Institute, said Thursday there are plans to offer the Pfizer vaccine in some pediatric clinics within a few weeks and in most clinics by mid-September.
Ohmstede said that most pediatric clinics have sufficient freezer storage to keep the Pfizer vials on hand for up to five days.
Novant is conducting a pilot vaccination program for patients at its Robinhood Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine clinic, 1350 Whitaker Ridge Drive NW in Winston-Salem.
"I strongly encourage every parent to get their eligible child vaccinated," said Ohmstede, whose eligible children received their first dose Wednesday during a test run at the Hanes Mall site.
Ohmstede said her experience so far with the COVID-19 vaccine "is that there is a huge enthusiasm among parents of this age group to get vaccinated so they can get back to normal activities for their physical and behavioral health."
"Young adolescents and teenagers' social life is incredibly important to them, and it has been really difficult for this population to be isolated, separate from friends, restricted from sleepovers."
"With the vaccination, they can have a closer-to-normal summer."
Wake Forest Baptist plans to offer Pfizer doses to all eligible individuals at certain pediatric and adult primary care offices in the Triad.
Cone Health will begin providing Pfizer doses to ages 12 to 15 on Friday at its mass-vaccination site at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. Appointments are available at www.conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling (336) 890-1188 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins slot are available.
Consenting
The main Triad vaccine providers have said they will follow the guidelines of local public school districts that are requiring parental consent for vaccinations on their campuses.
State law allows minors to consent to obtaining medical services that prevent or treat communicable diseases, rather than require parental approval.
The Forsyth health department is working with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for on-campus vaccination events potentially beginning by the end of next week.
Ohmstede said that because the 2020-21 school year is about to end, "it will be very difficult to get into the schools from Novant's perspective in the next two weeks."
"It is definitely something that we need to look at on a community and statewide level ... to offer every opportunity to get the vaccine."
Ohmstede said she expects at least one parent or guardian "to accompany the vast majority ... which we do encourage" of those ages 12 to 15 getting vaccinated at its vaccination sites.
Cone said it will not require parental or guardian consent for vaccination of ages 12 to 15 at its vaccine clinics, although the presence of a parent or guardian is encouraged.
Cone has scheduled vaccine clinics at nine high schools in Guilford and Rockingham counties on specific days that are open to the public.
How we got here
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended Wednesday the use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15 under the same Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization as for those ages 16 and older.
"Having a vaccine for our younger teens brings us that much closer to being able to end the pandemic," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said in a statement.
"By getting more teens vaccinated, they are protecting themselves from the impact of COVID, and they are protecting their families and their communities by stopping the spread of the virus."
DHHS reported Wednesday that nearly 123,000 children from birth to 17 years old have tested positive for COVID-19.
"With new variants, some parts of the country are seeing increased rates of COVID-19 in children and teens," DHHS said. "In North Carolina, the percent of COVID-19 cases in children 17 and under has been increasing."
Moderna also is seeking federal regulatory approval to use its two-dose vaccine for those ages 12 to 17.
