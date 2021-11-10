Vaccine rollout for ages 5 to 11 met with limited demand in Forsyth, N.C.; two more COVID-19 deaths in county

Fewer than 3% of North Carolinians ages 5 to 11 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Wednesday, state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.
During Wednesday's COVID-19 update, Cohen said about 24,000 children in that age range have gotten their first dose since their version of the Pfizer vaccine became publicly available Friday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services estimated last week there are 893,000 North Carolinians ages 5 to 11.
"We think there are more out there with the lag time" in reporting, Cohen said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Nov. 3 that its initial vaccination rollout for ages 5 to 11 would be more than 468,000 kids’ doses statewide for those ages 5 to 11.
That includes at least 10,000 combined for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health Inc. and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
The 468,000 dose rollout was projected to cover about 52% of those ages 5 to 11 if fully used.
All 750 authorized providers of the kids’ vaccine were expected to get their initial doses this week. About 185,000 doses were being shipped to retail pharmacies.
"We are the very beginning of the work ... and we are still expanding our operations and getting the message out," Cohen said.
"We certainly want to get as many of our kids vaccinated as possible. We have plenty of supply for this age group and lots of access points."
Kids' doses
The Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 is about one-third of the strength of the adult version, and the shot will use smaller needles.
Cohen said many parents are trying to figure out how, when and where to get their child vaccinated with school in sessions.
She is encouraging healthcare providers and county health department to consider offering more after-school and weekend vaccination hours for those ages 5 to 11.
"It's a great conversion (vaccination) to have around the dining room table and plan the next week or so for an appointment," Cohen said. "I would encourage parents to ask all of the questions they have to their family physician or a trusted health care source."
When asked about why kids ages 5 to 11 should get the vaccine now rather than wait weeks or months for more evidence of its effectiveness, Cohen replied by comparing getting the vaccine to wearing a seat belt.
"(The vaccine) is safe and an effective tool for protecting our kids," Cohen said. "Let's use it to help keep children from getting COVID in the first place."
Dr. Charlene Wong, the state's assistant health secretary for children and families, said that "every death of a child that could have been prevented is a tragedy."
Forsyth efforts
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has projected that about 20,000 of the 35,500 children ages 5 to 11 in the county would be fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, there had been 380 vaccinations in Forsyth in that age group, Swift said.
“We’re just not seeing the demand,” Swift said. “There may be a lag of other providers getting their data into the state’s system.
The kids' version of the Pfizer vaccine is available through the county health department, as well as Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health Inc. pediatric facilities, St. Peter’s Outreach Center, and local pharmacy options.
For this week, Swift said about half of the department’s 1,200 available vaccination appointments have been taken.
It is expects to administer more than 100 doses Friday with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools taking off a scheduled “wellness” day.
School boards across the state have been calling off school for that day, which falls the day after Veterans’ Day and gives students and staff a four-day weekend.
Another opportunity comes Saturday when the health department conducts a kids’ 5-to-11-only vaccination event from 2 to 5 p.m. at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road. Schedule an appointment at Bit.Ly/KaleideumVaccinations.
Swift recommends parents have their child get their first dose by mid-November so that they can be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
Forsyth update
Forsyth has experienced two additional COVID-19 related deaths, while the daily case count was up after several days of small declines.
DHHS reported Wednesday that Forsyth had 60 new cases on Tuesday, following 37 cases reported for Monday and 53 for Sunday.
Forsyth has had 52,456 cases of COVID-19 and 572 related deaths since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.
By contrast, as of noon Wednesday, Forsyth had averaged 58 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
About 35% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 202, have occurred since April 15. There have been 109 deaths since Sept. 1 and six deaths so far in November.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 2,156 new cases Tuesday, compared with 1,243 on Monday, 1,103 on Sunday and 1,497 on Saturday.
The Nov. 1 case count of 1,096 is the lowest daily statewide total since 871 on July 19.
There were 35 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been just under 1.5 million COVID-19 cases and 18,371 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,095 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Wednesday, down two from Tuesday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 258 COVID-19 patients, up five from Tuesday.
The positive test rate was 5% based on 17,256 tests conducted Monday. The rate was as low as 3.9% on Nov. 4.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 4.6% over the past 14 days.
State health care officials have said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
DHHS said 68% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.43 million with the two-dose regimen and 442,089 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Wednesday, 216,072 Forsyth residents — or 57% of all residents — are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.
About 69% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 68%, Durham 77%, Wake 80% and Mecklenburg 70%.
Cohen said that while 70% of North Carolinians being fully vaccinated was the goal last spring, "we don't know what the rate should be" for those ages 5 to 11.
"We just need very high levels of immunity from everyone in order for COVID to become something we can live with," Cohen said.
