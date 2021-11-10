Vaccine rollout for ages 5 to 11 met with limited demand in Forsyth, N.C.; two more COVID-19 deaths in county

"We certainly want to get as many of our kids vaccinated as possible. We have plenty of supply for this age group and lots of access points."

Kids' doses

The Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11 is about one-third of the strength of the adult version, and the shot will use smaller needles.

Cohen said many parents are trying to figure out how, when and where to get their child vaccinated with school in sessions.

She is encouraging healthcare providers and county health department to consider offering more after-school and weekend vaccination hours for those ages 5 to 11.

"It's a great conversion (vaccination) to have around the dining room table and plan the next week or so for an appointment," Cohen said. "I would encourage parents to ask all of the questions they have to their family physician or a trusted health care source."

When asked about why kids ages 5 to 11 should get the vaccine now rather than wait weeks or months for more evidence of its effectiveness, Cohen replied by comparing getting the vaccine to wearing a seat belt.

"(The vaccine) is safe and an effective tool for protecting our kids," Cohen said. "Let's use it to help keep children from getting COVID in the first place."