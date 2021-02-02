Vaccine rollout program improving with time, adjustments in Forsyth County

Sharon Moorefield grew increasingly nervous with each passing day.
She and her husband, Joe, are senior citizens, each with his or her own high-risk health factors complicating potential responses to COVID-19 infections.
And while they managed in early January to break through a hair-raising log jam at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health caused by an overworked and understaffed phone line to get their vaccinations, the second dose - the one that raises effectiveness to its highest point - was harder to come by.
Their follow-ups weren’t scheduled at that first appointment.
An oversight since corrected, some in the first wave of the vaccinated were told to use the same phone system that caused the heartburn for that task. Some, like the Moorefields, were told to await a callback that hadn’t come.
“We’re afraid to be away from the phone,” Moorefield said. “I know they’re very busy but feeling that we might have been forgotten is very frustrating.”
To be sure, it’s been maddening for those caught in the early crush of demand. Yet with each passing day, there are positive signs and developments, green shoots of hope cropping up across a grim landscape.
Tangible signs
Dealing with anything new - especially if it's unexpected, on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic and hamstrung by doubt and misinformation - almost always involves fits and starts, hiccups and yes, missteps.
It was always going to be this way implementing a comprehensive, sane and equitable vaccination program.
Dudley Watts, the Forsyth County manager, allowed as much last month when, for just a minute, he admitted to a hint of frustration.
He’s ordinarily a close-to-the-vest guy and not prone to complain, throw people under the bus or cast blame elsewhere; that might be part of the reason he’s lasted so long in a high-profile, high-stress job.
“The problem is, we have limited vaccine so far,” Watts said last month. “We know there’s a lot more vaccine coming, but right now it’s trickling in. it’s like we have a (the) Who concert and we have 25 tickets.”
Long lines, electronic and in-person, were made worse in some cases by cold and rain and unseen fear and uncertainty felt in the pit of the stomach.
The crunch has eased, it would seem, in part by Novant opening a large capacity vaccination distribution center in the former Sears at Hanes Mall.
It’s tangible and high-visibility, a reassuring, two-story symbol anyone can see just by driving past.
“We went early Monday (Jan 25) on their first day open and folks seemed to still be figuring it all out, but I’m sure it got better during the day,” wrote Walt Joyce, of Winston-Salem, in a social media direct message. “Not very crowded and no line.”
Less visible, but no less hopeful, are signs that the powers-that-be are willing to adapt on the fly to make improvements.
Examples, you say? Opening a vaccination center at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building, for one.
While distributing shots at the health department was largely - once appointments were made - using the large and centrally located fairgrounds to expand capacity has to help.
'Didn't want to miss out'
Communications, specifically about the availability of vaccines and appointments, have improved.
The county Department of Public Health, circulated an e-mail mid-afternoon Saturday announcing 250 new appointments open that evening.
Traditional and social media rapidly amplified the message, and the slots filled quickly. An additional 1,200 places for those over 65 and healthcare workers were also announced.
That’s progress.
That doesn’t mean there’s not work left to do. There is.
Answers are not as simple, as some have suggested, as leaving distribution to pharmacies and physicians’ offices.
“There’s a CVS on every corner,” goes one common refrain. But that choir clearly hasn’t spent much time in neighborhoods served by a single Walgreens where significant numbers of people claw for basic health care enjoyed in more affluent areas.
Equal access to limited supply matters. Scrolling a smartphone or firing up the laptop to hunt for appointments might be easy for some, but not for all.
“It (getting the vaccination) was wonderful once we got through,” Moorefield said. “It was a breeze.”
Getting a spot in line for the second shot, well, that was more difficult, one of start-up sputters that took patience. Late last week, Moorefield located someone who was able to help. She and Joe are scheduled to receive their second dose Thursday.
“I know they’ve been swamped, but we didn’t want to miss out,” Moorefield said. “I know enough about COVID to know I don’t want to get it.”
Progress on an intractable problem might be slower than hoped. But help is coming, and the signs are beginning to show.
