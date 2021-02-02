Vaccine rollout program improving with time, adjustments in Forsyth County

Dealing with anything new - especially if it's unexpected, on the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic and hamstrung by doubt and misinformation - almost always involves fits and starts, hiccups and yes, missteps.

It was always going to be this way implementing a comprehensive, sane and equitable vaccination program.

Dudley Watts, the Forsyth County manager, allowed as much last month when, for just a minute, he admitted to a hint of frustration.

He’s ordinarily a close-to-the-vest guy and not prone to complain, throw people under the bus or cast blame elsewhere; that might be part of the reason he’s lasted so long in a high-profile, high-stress job.

“The problem is, we have limited vaccine so far,” Watts said last month. “We know there’s a lot more vaccine coming, but right now it’s trickling in. it’s like we have a (the) Who concert and we have 25 tickets.”

Long lines, electronic and in-person, were made worse in some cases by cold and rain and unseen fear and uncertainty felt in the pit of the stomach.

The crunch has eased, it would seem, in part by Novant opening a large capacity vaccination distribution center in the former Sears at Hanes Mall.