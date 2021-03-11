Vaccines begin Wednesday for people with underlying health issues in North Carolina

Higher-risk medical conditions for Group Four include intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, and neurologic conditions, such as dementia.

It also includes individuals who have smoked at least 100 traditional cigarettes during their lifetime.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said during Cooper's news conference that individuals claiming smoker's eligibility don't have to provide proof — the same as those claiming underlying health conditions.

"The research bears this out that even being a smoker for a short period of time can do ... damage to your lungs," Cohen said. "We have seen worse (COVID) outcomes from those who are smokers."

Cooper said state health officials "didn't want to get too precise in trying to narrowly define who could go and who could not."

"That can slow you down. We found out early in the process that the less cumbersome we make this process ... the better off we are."

Others in Group Four

Group Four also includes other essential workers who did not meet the criteria for being considered as frontline. Those members will now be eligible for vaccinations beginning April 7.