Vaccines begin Wednesday for people with underlying health issues in North Carolina

The COVID-19 vaccination deadline for certain Group Four members has been moved up a week by the Cooper administration.
Gov. Roy Cooper approved March 3 a multi-phase approach for Group Four vaccinations that now begins Wednesday rather than March 24.
Cooper said the decision to accelerate the timeline was based on provider feedback and expected supply of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
“This move to Group 4 is good news,” Cooper said.
“I know there are many efforts across the state getting vaccines to people as quickly and fairly as possible, and I want our providers to know that their work is making all the difference.”
Those eligible are individuals ages 18 to 64 at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, as well as people in certain congregate-living settings and those experiencing homelessness.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services estimates there are about 2.9 million North Carolinians with high-risk medical conditions previously not eligible for vaccinations.
DHHS also estimated 23,000 individuals who are incarcerated or are homelessness fit into Group Four.
Higher-risk medical conditions for Group Four include intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, and neurologic conditions, such as dementia.
It also includes individuals who have smoked at least 100 traditional cigarettes during their lifetime.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said during Cooper's news conference that individuals claiming smoker's eligibility don't have to provide proof — the same as those claiming underlying health conditions.
"The research bears this out that even being a smoker for a short period of time can do ... damage to your lungs," Cohen said. "We have seen worse (COVID) outcomes from those who are smokers."
Cooper said state health officials "didn't want to get too precise in trying to narrowly define who could go and who could not."
"That can slow you down. We found out early in the process that the less cumbersome we make this process ... the better off we are."
Others in Group Four
Group Four also includes other essential workers who did not meet the criteria for being considered as frontline. Those members will now be eligible for vaccinations beginning April 7.
Those employment sectors include: chemical, including industrial, pharmaceutical facilities and consumer products; commercial facilities, such as hotel and retail workers; communications and information technology; defense industrial base; energy; financial services; hazardous materials; hygiene products and services, such as laundromats and sanitation workers; public works and infrastructure support services, such as plumbers, electricians and exterminators; residential facilities, housing and real estate; and water and wastewater.
“With improving supplies, North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner and meet our goals to provide equitable access to vaccinations in every community in the state," Cohen said.
Cooper cautioned that "some vaccine providers may not be ready" for Group Four if they are still experiencing high demand for vaccines in Groups One, Two and Three.
There are an estimated 585,000 North Carolinians in Group Three.
They include workers in food-processing and medical equipment manufacturing; food and agriculture supply chains; essential goods; government and community services; public health and social work; public safety, first responders and law enforcement; and transportation.
The initial Group Three vaccination subgroup covers 240,000 public, private and religious school teachers and other educators, including pre-K administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, Head Start program employees, and preschool and pre-K workers.
Balancing act
As of noon Thursday, 3.07 million doses of vaccine had been administered in North Carolina — about 3.04 million by medical providers and 222,641 in long-term care centers.
About 18.1% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 11.2% both doses.
"Pretty much across the state we still have more demand than supply," Cooper said.
"But we are concerned that some people are not taking the vaccine."
Cooper said that "sometime soon we will have more supply, and there will be less demand, because some people just simply are not going to get it for whatever reason."
Cohen said that besides establishing access points for all communities, some individuals are not aware of their eligibility within the groups in which they belong.
"There are a lot of folks (who say) 'I didn't realize that I was a frontline essential worker,' or it's not quite as easy with locked-in (work) schedules for them to find a vaccination appointment time," Cohen said.
"That's why I'm really excited by the FEMA (mass-vaccination) site in Greensboro." That center is operating 12 hours a day at the former Dillard's department store at Four Seasons Town Center.
