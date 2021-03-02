Vaccines for Group Three workers to begin Wednesday. Timetable moved up a week after approval of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Associated Press is reporting that nearly 4 million J&J doses began being shipped Sunday night. According to the Biden administration, that represents the entire stockpile of the doses.

J&J said it plans to deliver about 16 million more doses by March 31 and 100 million altogether by June 30.

"DHHS feels pretty confident to be able to stick to these dates and hopefully be able to open to more groups," Cooper said.

Local impact

Forsyth County is projected to get about 9,000 doses of the J&J vaccine this week, but it's not clear when the doses will be administered.

Cohen said there will be 43 vaccination events over 33 counties that will be using J&J doses this week.

The Forsyth Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health continue to caution that the number of vaccinations of those employees will depend on the weekly supply of doses distributed by DHHS.

"All three organizations will be working together to coordinate vaccine doses, staff and appointments to help meet demand, which at this time far exceeds the supply of vaccine allocated by the state," the groups said in a joint statement.