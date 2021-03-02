Vaccines for Group Three workers to begin Wednesday. Timetable moved up a week after approval of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that all essential frontline workers in Group Three can begin getting their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, rather than the initial projected date of March 10.
Cooper also approved a multi-phase approach for Group Four vaccinations that begins March 24 with individuals at higher risk from COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, as well as people in certain congregate-living settings.
"Some vaccine providers may not be ready to open to frontline essential workers on Wednesday if they are still experiencing high demand for vaccines in Groups One, Two and Three" subgroup of K-12 teachers and other educational personnel and child-care workers," according to the statement from the governor's office.
Cooper said he made the decision after discussions with Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, and vaccine providers.
"We were hearing more and more from a number of providers that they were ready to go to this stage," Cooper said. "Because they have been using all of the vaccine doses each week, they felt they were ready to roll.
“The third vaccine and improving vaccine supply will help us get more people vaccinated more quickly."
The accelerated Group Three decision is projected to affect about 345,000 North Carolinians.
They include workers in food-processing and medical equipment manufacturing; food and agriculture supply chains; essential goods; government and community services; public health and social work; public safety, first responders and law enforcement; and transportation.
The initial Group Three vaccination subgroup covers 240,000 public, private and religious school teachers and other educators, including pre-K administrators, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, Head Start program employees, and preschool and pre-K workers.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has 8,327 employees, which includes substitute and contractors.
DHHS provided clarifications for Groups One and Four.
The definition of long-term care in Group One has been updated for people with intellectual and developmental disability.
Higher-risk medical conditions for Group Four include intellectual and developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome, and neurologic conditions, such as dementia.
Balancing act
Cooper and Cohen cautioned the Groups Three and Four decisions are dependent on maintaining a balancing act between supply and demand.
Cooper said he was encouraged that "all metrics continue to stabilize" and that more than 60% of North Carolinians ages 65 and older have been vaccinated.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positive test rates have dropped recently to levels seen in late October to mid-November.
"These vaccinations are having an impact on the metrics and the general limited immunity in the communities," Cooper said.
"We know that the progress is fragile, COVID variants are in our state and vaccine supplies aren't readily available yet," Cooper said.
Cooper said adherence to the 3 Ws remains key to continue to improve the COVID-19 metrics until additional immunity is built through vaccinations and immunity from having recovered from the coronavirus.
"We must use good judgment," Cooper said.
One-dose factor
Cohen said she felt comfortable moving forward considering the state is expected to receive Wednesday an initial dose of 80,000 J&J doses, along with a combined 215,000 first doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
The one-dose requirement for the J&J vaccine was a factor because it allows DHHS to be more strategic over time with how it allocates all doses.
"There is no guarantee of a consistent supply" through March, Cooper warned.
Cohen said there will be no new allotments of the J&J vaccine next week, a likely limited supply in two weeks before a significant pickup in late March and early April that could exceed 80,000 weekly doses.
The Associated Press is reporting that nearly 4 million J&J doses began being shipped Sunday night. According to the Biden administration, that represents the entire stockpile of the doses.
J&J said it plans to deliver about 16 million more doses by March 31 and 100 million altogether by June 30.
"DHHS feels pretty confident to be able to stick to these dates and hopefully be able to open to more groups," Cooper said.
Local impact
Forsyth County is projected to get about 9,000 doses of the J&J vaccine this week, but it's not clear when the doses will be administered.
Cohen said there will be 43 vaccination events over 33 counties that will be using J&J doses this week.
The Forsyth Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Health continue to caution that the number of vaccinations of those employees will depend on the weekly supply of doses distributed by DHHS.
"All three organizations will be working together to coordinate vaccine doses, staff and appointments to help meet demand, which at this time far exceeds the supply of vaccine allocated by the state," the groups said in a joint statement.
Vaccinations for all three groups are taking place at the county health department's site at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building and at Novant's site at Hanes Mall.
"Today’s action is a show of confidence and trust, but we must remain cautious," Cooper said.
Now is the time to put our strength and resilience to work so that we can continue to turn the corner and get through this."
