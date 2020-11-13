Van hits a school bus at Sedge Garden Elementary School; no injuries were reported

A van sideswiped a school bus Friday at Sedge Garden Elementary School, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. when Patricia A. Jones, 27, was driving a La Petite Academy van that hit the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus as its driver, Lee A. Jones, 39, was parking the bus, Winston-Salem police said.

The van's right rear side struck the bus's front left mirror, police said. The crash happened at 475 Sedge Garden Road in Winston-Salem.

The bus had one student passenger, and the van was carrying two students, police said. Neither the drivers nor the students were injured.

The school bus had about $300 in damage, and the van had about $100 in damage, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

