 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Van hits a school bus at Sedge Garden Elementary School; no injuries were reported
0 comments

Van hits a school bus at Sedge Garden Elementary School; no injuries were reported

{{featured_button_text}}

A van sideswiped a school bus Friday at Sedge Garden Elementary School, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. when Patricia A. Jones, 27, was driving a La Petite Academy van that hit the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus as its driver, Lee A. Jones, 39, was parking the bus, Winston-Salem police said.

The van's right rear side struck the bus's front left mirror, police said.  The crash happened at 475 Sedge Garden Road in Winston-Salem.

The bus had one student passenger, and the van was carrying two students, police said. Neither the drivers nor the students were injured.

The school bus had about $300 in damage, and the van had about $100 in damage, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is also on Facebook.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News