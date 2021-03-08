 Skip to main content
Vehicle flips, lands upside down in Winston-Salem creek
Vehicle flips, lands upside down in Winston-Salem creek

A vehicle flipped over a bridge on Fifth Street near Old Greensboro Road and landed upside down in Brushy Fork Creek sometime Monday.

Around 9:45 a.m., Winston-Salem Police arrived to investigate, closing a portion of Fifth Street. 

Police closed a portion of the Brush Fork Greenway, which runs parallel to Brushy Fork Creek. The vehicle could barely be seen through the brush from a bridge on Old Greensboro Road.

It was not clear how the vehicle flipped. There were no signs of damage to the Fifth Street bridge, a concrete structure that was built in 1958.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

