Vehicle hits pedestrian in Winston-Salem as driver is temporarily blinded by sunlight, authorities say
A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle Saturday after its driver was temporarily blinded by sunlight, authorities said.

The incident happened shortly after 4:40 p.m. when Sandra Lashawn Allen, 27, of Greensboro was crossing the street in the 1300 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when a car hit her, Winston-Salem police said.

Steven Couthen, 53, of Petree Farm Lane in Rural Hall was driving the car that struck Allen, police said.

"It appears the driver was temporarily blinded by the position of the sunlight and did not observe the pedestrian in the roadway," police said.

Allen was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, where she was in critical condition Saturday, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

