Veteran recalls 21-year military career and four combat deployments

What started as a dare blossomed into a 21-year military career with four combat deployments for Steven Bennett.

Fresh out of West Forsyth High School and barely 18, Bennett said he was was goaded into signing up for the Marines by his stepfather, who was in the Army Special Forces.

“He jokingly said to me ‘You’re not tough enough to be a Marine,’ so I told him ‘Oh, I’ll show you,’” Bennett, 53, said. “He got a kick out of watching me graduate boot camp, he was giggling the whole time.”

As a star-struck 6-year-old seeing his uncle in uniform, Bennett knew from the start he wanted to be join the military, but he didn’t anticipate the journey it would take him on.

Shortly after joining the Marines, Bennett was deployed for Desert Storm and worked on an aviation ordnance unit, where they built bombs and loaded planes for aerial bombardments.

“My mindset was everything I do here might help those guys up there on the frontlines,” the Winston-Salem native said. “I felt like we were doing our part to make sure our brothers got home safe.”

After five years in the Marines, Bennett took time off to get his degree in sociology at High Point University. He then enlisted in the National Guard.