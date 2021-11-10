Veteran recalls 21-year military career and four combat deployments

What started as a dare blossomed into a 21-year military career with four combat deployments for Steven Bennett.
Fresh out of West Forsyth High School and barely 18, Bennett said he was was goaded into signing up for the Marines by his stepfather, who was in the Army Special Forces.
“He jokingly said to me ‘You’re not tough enough to be a Marine,’ so I told him ‘Oh, I’ll show you,’” Bennett, 53, said. “He got a kick out of watching me graduate boot camp, he was giggling the whole time.”
As a star-struck 6-year-old seeing his uncle in uniform, Bennett knew from the start he wanted to be join the military, but he didn’t anticipate the journey it would take him on.
Shortly after joining the Marines, Bennett was deployed for Desert Storm and worked on an aviation ordnance unit, where they built bombs and loaded planes for aerial bombardments.
“My mindset was everything I do here might help those guys up there on the frontlines,” the Winston-Salem native said. “I felt like we were doing our part to make sure our brothers got home safe.”
After five years in the Marines, Bennett took time off to get his degree in sociology at High Point University. He then enlisted in the National Guard.
“With all the deployments after 9/11, I spent as much time deployed in the National Guard as I did active duty in the Marines,” Bennett said. “We were actually the first National Guard group called to duty in Afghanistan.”
In Afghanistan, Bennett was part of a military police company job tasked with securing the detainees of the captured Al-Qaeda fighters so Guantanamo Bay could be opened, he said.
During his nine-month deployment, his group camped in a crumbling abandoned Russian jet test factory, and the danger was apparent from the moment they landed.
“When we first stepped off the tarmac, the British came running up shouting ‘Stop, you’re in a minefield,’” Bennett said. “It really put everything in perspective.”
Months after returning home, Bennett was deployed to Iraq, where his focus was disarming militia groups. In 2005, he was sent to Iraq again and volunteered for a quick response force that retrieved attacked convoys.
“It was tough, but I leaned on my friends and I prayed,” Bennett said.
After nearly 17 years in the National Guard, Bennett attempted another deployment, but was forced to retire due to injuries.
“The doctor thought my birthdate was wrong on the form because he said I had the back, knees and shoulders of someone 20 years older,” Bennett said. “It was the most heartbreaking time of my life watching the company go without me.”
Since retiring from the National Guard four years ago, Bennett has continued to work as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and has been applying for grants to help him get his Master’s degree in counseling.
After he retires from the sheriff’s office, his dream would be to use his degree to help veterans with PTSD, said Bennett, who has worked at the sheriff’s office for 13 years.
“I’ve lost too many friends to PTSD,” he said. “You can be part of a problem or part of a solution, and I’d rather help than lose even one more of my friends.”
Bennett said he always felt it was his duty to serve in the military, but he didn’t expect the lifelong connections that were forged along the way.
His military friends became his family and were his reason to keep fighting when times were hard, he said.
“You realize it’s not all for a flag or some noble ideal,” Bennett said. “It’s for the person to your left and to your right, that’s why you do it.”