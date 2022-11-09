Veterans' Day activities

11 a.m. Friday Veterans’ Day Ceremonies at Carolina Field of Honor, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville
7 p.m. Friday Veterans’ Day Service, Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 728 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, Josh Padgett, a veteran, will be the speaker.
Tags
