Veterans Day closings, changes and activities

Veterans Day is Thursday.

In observance of the holiday, the following closings, changes, and activities have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.

Forsyth County offices will be closed.

State and federal offices will be closed.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools will be closed.

Garbage collections: Tuesday and Wednesday collections will be on a regular schedule. Thursday collections will be on Friday. Friday collections will be on Nov. 15.

Yard-waste collections: Monday through Wednesday collections will be on a regular schedule. Thursday collections will be on Friday.

There will be no change in recycling collections.

Veterans Day activities