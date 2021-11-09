Veterans Day closings, changes and activities

Veterans Day is Thursday.

In observance of the holiday, the following closings, changes, and activities have been announced:

*Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.

*Forsyth County offices will be closed.

*State and federal offices will be closed.

*Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools will be closed.

*Garbage collections: today and Wednesday will be on a regular schedule. Thursday collections will be on Friday. Friday collections will be on Nov. 15.

*Yard-waste collections: Wednesday will be on a regular schedule. Thursday collections will be on Friday.

There will be no change in recycling collections.