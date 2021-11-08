 Skip to main content
Veterans Day closings, changes and activities
Veterans Day closings, changes and activities

Veterans Day

The American Flag blows in the wind at the Veterans Day ceremony at the Carolina Field of Honor at One Triad Park in Colfax, N.C., on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

 Woody Marshall, News & Record

Veterans Day is Thursday.

In observance of the holiday, the following closings, changes and activities have been announced:

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.

Forsyth County offices will be closed.

State and federal offices will be closed.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools will be closed.

Garbage collections: Tuesday and Wednesday will be on a regular schedule. Thursday collections will be on Friday. Friday collections will be on Nov. 15.

Yard-waste collections: Today and Wednesday will be on a regular schedule. Thursday collections will be on Friday.

There will be no change in recycling collections.

Veterans Day

The American Flag blows in the wind at the Veterans Day ceremony at the Carolina Field of Honor at One Triad Park in Colfax, N.C., on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Veterans Day activities

As part of its 250th anniversary the Salem Band will have a memorial service at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the God’s Acre band meadow, near the Elberson Fine Arts Center at Salem Academy and College. The concert will honor Salem Band’s history and musicians with liturgy and music. The concert is free and attendees should bring a lawn chair. Parking is available in the fine arts center parking lot. For more information, go to www.salemband.org. The rain date is Nov. 12.

A special Veterans Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Carolina Field of Honor, Triad Park, 9652 W. Market St., Kernersville. There will be color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, Taps and other commemorative activities to honor all those who serve our country, past and present. The keynote speaker will be Dinny Sisley, the wife of Brigadier General Fred Sisley, USMA (ret). For more information, go to www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.

