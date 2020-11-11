 Skip to main content
Veterans Day closings, changes
Veterans Day is Wednesday.

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.

Forsyth County offices will be closed.

State and federal offices will be closed.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools will be closed.

Garbage collections Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be postponed: Wednesday on Thursday; Thursday on Friday; and Friday on Monday. 

Yard-waste collections on Wednesday and Thursday will be postponed a day. 

There will be no change in recycling collections.

