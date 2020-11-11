Veterans Day closings, changes
Veterans Day is Wednesday.
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.
Forsyth County offices will be closed.
State and federal offices will be closed.
Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools will be closed.
Garbage collections Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be postponed: Wednesday on Thursday; Thursday on Friday; and Friday on Monday.
Yard-waste collections on Wednesday and Thursday will be postponed a day.
There will be no change in recycling collections.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.