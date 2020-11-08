Veterans Day closings, changes

Veterans Day is Wednesday.
Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.
Forsyth County offices will be closed.
State and federal offices will be closed.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools will be closed.
Garbage collections on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be postponed a day: Wednesday on Thursday; Thursday on Friday; and Friday on Nov. 16. Garbage collection on Tuesday will not be affected.
Yard-waste collections on Wednesday and Thursday will be postponed a day. Yard-waste collections on Tuesday will not be affected.
There will be no change in recycling collections.
