The absence of three Democratic legislators — including one from the Triad — cleared the way Monday for N.C. Senate Republicans to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of legislation that will remove protections for more than half of the state’s wetlands.

The GOP supermajority in the House followed suit Tuesday with its own override, which allows the North Carolina Farm Act to become law.

Sen. Gladys Robinson of Guilford County was absent from Monday’s override vote along with Democratic colleagues Mike Woodard of Durham County and Kandie Smith, whose district includes Edgecombe and Pitt counties.

Republicans need 30 votes to reach the three-fifths threshold for nullifying Cooper’s veto with all members present. With Republican Sen. Danny Britt missing Monday’s vote, Democrats could have defeated the override with the backing of all 20 of their members.

All four absences were recorded as “excused” in the roll call for the vote.

Robinson did not immediately reply Tuesday to the Journal’s questions about her absence.

It’s unclear whether Woodard, who was a secondary sponsor of the original bill, would have followed his Democratic colleagues in voting to sustain the veto. He also didn’t immediately answer the Journal’s questions.

The Senate was in session Tuesday.

Sen. Paul Lowe, a Forsyth County Democrat who voted for the Farm Act when it initially passed June 8, opposed the override Monday.

In the House, Guilford’s Cecil Brockman was among a half-dozen Democrats who joined all the chamber’s Republicans in supporting the override. The others were Carla Cunningham and Nasif Majeed of Mecklenburg; Garland Pierce of Hoke and Scotland; Shelly Willingham of Bertie, Edgecombe and Martin; and Michael Wray of Halifax, Northampton and Warren.

‘Most destructive environmental bill’

In the House, a Triad Democrat offered an impassioned plea Tuesday for preventing the legislation from becoming law.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 last month that protections in the federal Clean Water Act don’t apply to “isolated” wetlands that aren’t directly linked to lakes, rivers or streams. The decision effectively shifted responsibility for protecting those disconnected aquatic areas to states, Rep. Pricey Harrison of Guilford County noted.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality estimates that 2.5 million acres of the state’s wetlands are no longer covered by the Clean Water Act, making them susceptible to destruction for development or other uses. A 1990 NCDEQ inventory counted a total of roughly 4.3 million of wetlands in the state.

While neighboring states South Carolina and Virginia have reacted to the court’s decision by examining what they can do to protect newly vulnerable wetlands, “This bill takes us in the opposite direction,” Harrison said.

The Farm Bill doubled down on the court’s ruling by preventing the state from applying its own protections to the newly vulnerable areas.

‘Shoot our own foot off’

Wetlands, which can hold as much as 1 million gallons of water per acre, absorb floodwaters triggered by extreme weather events linked to climate change, Harrison explained.

“We face increasing numbers of these high-energy storms and they’re not slowing down,” she said, adding that the eastern portion of the state has been especially hard hit.

Harrison also noted that wetlands filter groundwater that becomes part of the drinking water supply, and provides wildlife habitat for North Carolinians who enjoy hunting and fishing.

“I just implore you to think about the future of this state, your children and your grandchildren, and the legacy we’re leaving them,” Harrison told her colleagues. “Because this is probably the most destructive environmental bill this chamber has voted on since I was elected in 2004.”

Rep. Deb Butler of New Hanover County noted that through Republican-sponsored legislation, the state has spent millions of dollars to support habitat for oysters, which naturally filter excess nitrogen and pollutants from water.

“Do we use the natural approach where possible — the approach that doesn’t cost us any money?” she asked. “And then do we continue to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to clean water after the fact? ... This approach we use is so schizophrenic. On one hand, we do great work and on the other hand, we shoot our own foot off.”

Rep. Abe Jones of Wake County expressed frustration at Republicans for sliding the wetlands provision into an agriculture bill otherwise acceptable to Democrats.

“There’s some really good stuff in here,” he said, holding up a copy of the Farm Act. “This bill would be much, much, much better if we took the junk out.”