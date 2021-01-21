Vic Johnson, a former member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, has died

Victor "Vic" Johnson Jr., a social activist and former teacher, school administrator and member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, died Wednesday night of COVID-19 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was 85.

Constance Johnson, Vic's wife, said Thursday that she, her husband and their daughter, LaTanya "Kim" Johnson, were recently infected with the coronavirus, and they were treated at the hospital. Constance Johnson said she and her daughter have recovered from the virus.

"Fortunately, we were able to come home, but he wasn't," Constance Johnson said. "With his age and other underlying conditions he (had), it was just too much for him to recover from."

Vic Johnson was "very, very afraid of catching it," Constance Johnson said of her husband. "He stayed in the house and wore his mask."

The Johnsons took the pandemic seriously by maintaining social distance, using sanitizer and wearing masks, she said.

Vic Johnson's legacy will be "his commitment to the education of children in this community," his wife said.

Virginia Newell, a former educator and a member of what was then the Winston-Salem Board of Aldermen, said she was saddened about Johnson's death.