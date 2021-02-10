Victim identified in fatal wreck on Somerset Drive in Winston-Salem

A city man died in a single-car wreck on Somerset Drive Wednesday morning, said Winston-Salem police, who shut down the road for more than four hours while they conducted an investigation.

Police said Marcus Anthony Davis, 59, who lived off Griffith Road, died in the accident that took place at 7:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Somerset Drive.

Officers said Davis was driving a Lexus ES350 east on Somerset Drive when his car ran off the road on the right and struck a tree.

When emergency medical personnel arrived, they found that Davis had died at the scene.

Police said the accident investigation is ongoing. Relatives of Davis were informed about the fatality.

Somerset Drive was closed between Bradywine Road on the east and Somerset Cove Drive to the west.

The fatality was the sixth motor vehicle fatality of 2021 in the city, compared to none by this date in 2020.

